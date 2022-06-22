Suominen Oyj : BIOLACE® Silva – The natural choice for environmentally friendly baby wipes

BIOLACE® Silva uses the natural power of pulp to provide exceptional cleaning performance and cloth-like look and feel, making it a well-balanced nonwoven supporting multiple end uses in the consumer and professional markets.

BIOLACE® Silva works to reduce cleaning time and provide greater convenience by utilizing 150% more fiber surface area* compared to standard viscose for difficult cleaning tasks. In addition to its great cleaning abilities, BIOLACE® Silva is a premium wetlaid nonwoven with great strength and thickness. Due to its excellent stability and low 2:1 MD:CD ratio, it is perfect for easy converting and one-at-a-time dispensing.