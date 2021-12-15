Suominen Oyj : BioGENESIS®, a breakthrough in sustainable wipes (15.12.2021)

Employing a unique combination of pulp and cellulosic fibers, Suominen has created a material ideal for the most challenging daily cleaning. BioGENESIS® builds on a solid heritage of innovation and extends it into the area of sustainability.

"BioGENESIS®is an example of a product that is sustainable without compromising quality. Its strong surface contact, durability, and high absorption capacity make it a desirable choice for surface cleaning, but it also has a softness level that makes it suitable for some personal care applications," says Andrew Charleston, Category Manager, Americas.

Due to increased environmental awareness and concerns, consumers are demanding more sustainable product options. At the same time, these products are expected to maintain strong levels of performance. With the 100% elimination of plastic content, BioGENESIS®lines up perfectly with the market demand for more environmentally friendly, socially responsible products without a loss in quality.

BioGENESIS®is suitable for a variety of applications from hard surface cleaning to personal care in both wet and dry conditions, and it fulfills consumer's desire for practical and sustainable product solutions.