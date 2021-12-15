Log in
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suominen Oyj : BioGENESIS®, a breakthrough in sustainable wipes (15.12.2021)

12/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
Employing a unique combination of pulp and cellulosic fibers, Suominen has created a material ideal for the most challenging daily cleaning. BioGENESIS® builds on a solid heritage of innovation and extends it into the area of sustainability.

"BioGENESIS®is an example of a product that is sustainable without compromising quality. Its strong surface contact, durability, and high absorption capacity make it a desirable choice for surface cleaning, but it also has a softness level that makes it suitable for some personal care applications," says Andrew Charleston, Category Manager, Americas.

Due to increased environmental awareness and concerns, consumers are demanding more sustainable product options. At the same time, these products are expected to maintain strong levels of performance. With the 100% elimination of plastic content, BioGENESIS®lines up perfectly with the market demand for more environmentally friendly, socially responsible products without a loss in quality.

BioGENESIS®is suitable for a variety of applications from hard surface cleaning to personal care in both wet and dry conditions, and it fulfills consumer's desire for practical and sustainable product solutions.

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 441 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2021 23,2 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2021 21,4 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 280 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 74,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,89 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-3.84%316
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED218.31%2 517
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION340.27%2 473
TEIJIN LIMITED-28.81%2 333
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION174.41%2 108
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED112.29%1 874