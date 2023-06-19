Advanced search
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
2023-06-19
2.820 EUR   +0.36%
04:14aSuominen Oyj : GENESIS® Nonwovens – New patterns for multiple cleaning needs
PU
03:52aSuominen Oyj : Optimal cleaning and disinfecting performance with NOVONETTE™
PU
03:44aSuominen Oyj : Success of BIOLACE® Pure with patterning
PU
Suominen Oyj : GENESIS® Nonwovens – New patterns for multiple cleaning needs

06/19/2023 | 04:14am EDT
GENESIS®is primarily used in medium to heavy duty cleaning applications for hard surface disinfection in household and workplace segments. Furthermore, the material has also been approved for use in select medical applications.

"GENESIS®products have been uniquely engineered to offer an ideal combination of attributes that consumers consider essential to effective cleaning," says Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas.

GENESIS®products are most known for their: 

  • High sustainable content from a wood pulp base 

  • Composite structure for optimal fluid management 

  • Hydratexture®formation for strong surface contact and particle pick-up  

  • Dimensional strength and durability  

Covering all cleaning needs and areas

GENESIS® 35GSM/ 45GSMbasis weights are available with options for plain or patterned textures. While typically used in light to medium cleaning, both are still dimensionally strong with a substantial texture, ensuring no compromise in cleaning performance. 

In addition, several 35-45GSM grades are approved for use with Stepan and Lonza (Arxada) registered disinfectants. These grades also have Diamond, Tweed and Hive patterns that improve cleaning through enhanced dirt and particle pick up. GENESIS® Probrings the benefits of a wetlaid composite to high-end basis weights of 60GSM, 70GSM, and 95GSM. Workplace and institutional cleaning applications are key target areas for using GENESIS® Pro, although it is still suitable for household use. In addition to attributes of the base GENESIS® product, having increased thickness makes GENESIS® Pro effective in either wet or dry state use.

Diamond pattern

Tweed pattern

Hive pattern

Suominen Oyj published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
