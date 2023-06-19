Suominen Oyj : GENESIS® Nonwovens – New patterns for multiple cleaning needs

GENESIS®is primarily used in medium to heavy duty cleaning applications for hard surface disinfection in household and workplace segments. Furthermore, the material has also been approved for use in select medical applications.

"GENESIS®products have been uniquely engineered to offer an ideal combination of attributes that consumers consider essential to effective cleaning," says Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas.

GENESIS®products are most known for their:



High sustainable content from a wood pulp base



Composite structure for optimal fluid management



Hydratexture ® formation for strong surface contact and particle pick-up



Dimensional strength and durability



Covering all cleaning needs and areas

GENESIS® 35GSM/ 45GSMbasis weights are available with options for plain or patterned textures. While typically used in light to medium cleaning, both are still dimensionally strong with a substantial texture, ensuring no compromise in cleaning performance.

In addition, several 35-45GSM grades are approved for use with Stepan and Lonza (Arxada) registered disinfectants. These grades also have Diamond, Tweed and Hive patterns that improve cleaning through enhanced dirt and particle pick up. GENESIS® Probrings the benefits of a wetlaid composite to high-end basis weights of 60GSM, 70GSM, and 95GSM. Workplace and institutional cleaning applications are key target areas for using GENESIS® Pro, although it is still suitable for household use. In addition to attributes of the base GENESIS® product, having increased thickness makes GENESIS® Pro effective in either wet or dry state use.