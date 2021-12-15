Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suominen Oyj : Great progress in sustainability for Suominen (15.12.2021)

12/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suominen has made great progress towards its ambitious sustainability targets. Sustainability means that Suominen does things efficiently and responsibly in terms of the environment, people, and the economy. All three dimensions are critical throughout the value chain, from raw material supply to end product. Here is a recap of the progress this year - so far.

As part of active work to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Suominen is shifting entirely to fossil-free electricity in all its European plants. "This shift is one of the measures we are taking to reduce our GHG emissions in the future," says Juan Carlos Esteve, Director, HSEQ.
Read more

Better cleanability, flushability and softness with a lower carbon footprint

During 2021 Suominen has already launched 13 sustainable products with a complex variety of features. Let us go through some of the products launched in 2021 so far:

Suominen's HYDRASPUN® familywas enhanced by two products. Suominen's HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo was designed to raise the standard of moist toilet tissue and it certainly did so bypassing the strictest flushability standard in the industry, that published by the International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG.) In addition, Aquaflo also passed the GD4 flushability standard of INDA/EDANA in independent testing.

Suominen's second flushable product launched this year was HYDRASPUN® Regal, which received the WRc Fine to Flush Manufacturer Generic Certification for nonwovens producers. With these launches, Suominen can justify its claim as a leading manufacturer of dispersible nonwovens.

Suominen's BIOLACE® family was completed with a variety of sustainable products. Two of them were BIOLACE® Ultrasoft and BIOLACE® Cashmere. Both, exceptional softness and absorption capacity are much higher when compared to typical sustainable or renewable nonwovens, which makes them an excellent choice for personal care and consumers looking for products for caring for sensitive skin or if they are just looking for premium softness and touch.

BIOLACE® Silva succeeds in delivering natural power with exceptional cleaning performance and a cloth-like feeling. It's designed to meet environmentally conscious consumers' and professionals' choices, who value time and premium feel.

Read more about our other BIOLACE®products launched in 2021:

BIOLACE® Bamboo

BIOLACE® Cotton

Innovations to be a frontrunner in sustainability

Suominen has collaborated in many innovation projects with different stakeholders. One of them was collaborative R&D efforts by Suominen and Infinited Fiber Company, whose shared values include sustainability and circularity. During the collaboration was developed a nonwoven sheet made from 100% textile waste. Read more

In addition to progress in all our sustainability agenda themes, Suominen was awarded, yet again, the prestigious RRITE supplier award presented by Rockline Industries at their 21st annual virtual SoRa event. Rockline nominations for this annual award are given to the supplier who exemplifies their values of renew, respect, integrity, teamwork, and excellence.

Local activity

Suominen wants to be a good, caring employer and socially responsible corporate citizen and thus promotes the wellbeing of both our employees and the communities near our operations. Doing good locally is one of the ways we support our neighboring communities. Being able to help their own communities also makes our people feel happy and proud, and it supports their overall well-being.

Read more about our local activities

ISO 45001 certified plants

The ISO 45001 standard provides a framework for increasing safety, reducing workplace risks, and enhancing health and wellbeing at work. In 2021 Suominen has passed ISO 45001 certifications on all its plants. Read more here.

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUOMINEN OYJ
07:39aSUOMINEN OYJ : Great progress in sustainability for Suominen (15.12.2021)
PU
07:39aSUOMINEN OYJ : Workplace nonwovens' demand growing (15.12.2021)
PU
07:39aSUOMINEN OYJ : BioGENESIS®, a breakthrough in sustainable wipes (15.12.2021)
PU
07:29aSUOMINEN OYJ : part of Future of Nonwovens –project in Finland (15.12.2021)
PU
07:29aSUOMINEN OYJ : Committed to a better climate (15.12.2021)
PU
07:29aSUOMINEN OYJ : BIOLACE® Pure, a 3-layered and 100 % Plant Based Solution (15.12.2021)
PU
12/14SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 14.12.2021
AQ
12/13SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 13.12.2021
AQ
12/10SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 10.12.2021
AQ
12/09SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 9.12.2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 441 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2021 23,2 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2021 21,4 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 280 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,89 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-3.84%316
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED218.31%2 517
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION340.27%2 473
TEIJIN LIMITED-28.81%2 333
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION174.41%2 108
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED112.29%1 874