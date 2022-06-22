Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Suominen Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:23 2022-06-22 am EDT
2.900 EUR   +0.52%
Suominen Oyj : Green Lab starts its operations in Nakkila, Finland

06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Impressive results

Tests have been made during the spring and they have shown impressive results in both industrial and home composting environments. For example, Suominen's 100% viscose product disintegrates fully in home and industrial compost conditions in less than three weeks.

"This opportunity will support our sustainability journey and we can provide truly compostable products for our clients and make stronger statements about our products. This also gives us the opportunity to learn more about both raw materials and products and develop them further," says Niina Salonoja, Manager, R&D.

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 475 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 9,41 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
Net Debt 2022 36,5 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 5,20%
Capitalization 166 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-44.31%175
TRIDENT LIMITED-31.68%2 332
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-24.64%2 207
TEIJIN LIMITED-1.34%1 969
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-29.87%1 446
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.16%1 252