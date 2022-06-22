Suominen Oyj : Green Lab starts its operations in Nakkila, Finland

Impressive results

Tests have been made during the spring and they have shown impressive results in both industrial and home composting environments. For example, Suominen's 100% viscose product disintegrates fully in home and industrial compost conditions in less than three weeks.

"This opportunity will support our sustainability journey and we can provide truly compostable products for our clients and make stronger statements about our products. This also gives us the opportunity to learn more about both raw materials and products and develop them further," says Niina Salonoja, Manager, R&D.