Suominen Oyj : Platform for tracking Suominen's ESG performance published

"The ESG index offers an easily accessible comprehensive summary of Suominen's sustainability work, presenting our strengths and the areas for development transparently. Suominen's vision is to be the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens and transparent communication is an important aspect of our sustainability work," says Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR.

"Detailed sustainability information is particularly important for our customers and other partners, who might, for example, need data from each step in the supply chain to evaluate their own sustainability," says Noora Rantanen, Manager, Sustainability & Marketing.

Sustainability is an increasingly significant indicator also for investors. "Disclosing transparent and easily accessible information about our sustainability work is essential also from that perspective," Peltola continues.

Suominen ESG index is divided into three themes: environmental, social, and governance. Each theme includes sustainability claims and an assessment of Suominen's performance in them, including references to evidence. The claims have been tailored to reflect Suominen's operations. Each claim has a weight that represents the materiality of the issue in relation to the others. The scoring method for each claim is also disclosed.

Suominen ESG index is an online tool developed by Suominen. Suominen evaluates the ESG performance annually.