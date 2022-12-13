Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-12-13 am EST
3.100 EUR   -0.32%
02:35pSuominen Oyj : Platform for tracking Suominen's ESG performance published
PU
11/30Nonwovens Manufacturer Suominen Appoints New President, CEO
MT
11/30President & CEO of Suominen Corporation changes
GL
Suominen Oyj : Platform for tracking Suominen's ESG performance published

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
"The ESG index offers an easily accessible comprehensive summary of Suominen's sustainability work, presenting our strengths and the areas for development transparently. Suominen's vision is to be the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens and transparent communication is an important aspect of our sustainability work," says Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR.

"Detailed sustainability information is particularly important for our customers and other partners, who might, for example, need data from each step in the supply chain to evaluate their own sustainability," says Noora Rantanen, Manager, Sustainability & Marketing.

Sustainability is an increasingly significant indicator also for investors. "Disclosing transparent and easily accessible information about our sustainability work is essential also from that perspective," Peltola continues.

Suominen ESG index is divided into three themes: environmental, social, and governance. Each theme includes sustainability claims and an assessment of Suominen's performance in them, including references to evidence. The claims have been tailored to reflect Suominen's operations. Each claim has a weight that represents the materiality of the issue in relation to the others. The scoring method for each claim is also disclosed.

Suominen ESG index is an online tool developed by Suominen. Suominen evaluates the ESG performance annually.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 12:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 502 M 535 M 535 M
Net income 2022 -1,56 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net Debt 2022 51,6 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -124x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 179 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Korhonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-39.96%188
TRIDENT LIMITED-31.96%2 215
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-22.63%2 129
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.13%1 817
COATS GROUP PLC-1.73%1 332
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-29.74%1 296