Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29:53 2023-03-20 pm EDT
2.850 EUR   -4.04%
03:11aSuominen Oyj : President & CEO's review of the year 2022
PU
03/14Suominen Oyj : HYDRASPUN® Circula is a shortlist candidate for the INDEX™23 Awards
PU
03/13Suominen Oyj : Sustainability & New Fiber Seminar was a great success
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suominen Oyj : President & CEO's review of the year 2022

03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability is an integral part of all our operations

Sustainability is the cornerstone of our strategy, and we continuously develop our product portfolio and operations accordingly. Our target is to increase the sales of sustainable products by 50% compared to the base year 2019 and launch over 10 sustainable products each year. In 2022, the sales of sustainable products were 99% higher than in the base year 2019, and we launched 12 sustainable products. These products include our first carbon-neutral product, BIOLACE® Zero. During the year, we also opened our own compostability test center, Green Lab, in Nakkila, Finland, to support our product development.

Occupational safety is a key priority at Suominen, and our target is zero lost time accidents. We work continuously to further improve our safety culture and share best practices. One concrete example of our successful safety work is that in June 2022 the Paulinía plant in Brazil celebrated a full decade without a single lost time accident.

Another people-related target is to strengthen employee engagement. We conducted our third consecutive employee engagement survey in 2022. The results will be used as a basis for concrete, goal-oriented development actions as part of our systematic work to improve employee engagement and development of a high performance culture.

We also want to use resources efficiently in our production and act in ways that minimize the environmental impact of our operations. We have concrete targets for reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water consumption and landfill waste. To give a few examples of our continuous work to decrease our greenhouse gas emissions, we switched completely to fossil-free electricity at all our European plants and installed solar panels at our Alicante plant in Spain.

In 2022 we completed the EcoVadis sustainability assessment for the first time and received a silver-level rating. This result places us in the top 8% of the companies in the manufacture of other textiles industry rated by EcoVadis.

Moving forward together

Looking ahead to 2023, we see several market drivers with a positive impact on Suominen. The raw material cost inflation has finally turned, the energy markets are showing signs of a price decline and in the US market, the inventory levels have normalized. However, it remains to be seen how the current high consumer-price inflation will affect the end-consumer demand for wipes. The wipes market has usually been rather steady, regardless of the general economic situation.

We will continue to implement our strategy on the basis of our five focus areas, which are Operational excellence, Sustainability leadership, Differentiate with innovation and commercial excellence, Great place to work, and Dual operating model. Every Suominen employee has an important role in the strategy implementation.

To conclude, I want to thank our shareholders, customers and business partners for their excellent cooperation. In particular, I would like to thank our employees for their strong commitment and hard work during the challenging year.

Klaus Korhonen
Interim President & CEO

Attachments

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUOMINEN OYJ
03:11aSuominen Oyj : President & CEO's review of the year 2022
PU
03/14Suominen Oyj : HYDRASPUN® Circula is a shortlist candidate for the INDEX™23 Awards
PU
03/13Suominen Oyj : Sustainability & New Fiber Seminar was a great success
PU
03/09Suominen has published its Annual Report 2022
GL
03/09Suominen has published its Annual Report 2022
AQ
03/06Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen
GL
03/06Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen
AQ
03/06Suominen Corporation Announces CFO Changes
CI
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Kelly Lynda
GL
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Kelly Lynda
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 501 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2023 9,80 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2023 37,7 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 164 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,85 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Korhonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Sirpa Koskinen Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto SVP-Europe Business Area, Research & Development
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-4.84%176
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED13.18%2 420
TEIJIN LIMITED7.53%2 014
TRIDENT LIMITED-18.10%1 733
COATS GROUP PLC13.14%1 516
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION26.99%1 387