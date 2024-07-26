Home

Publishing of Suominen's Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024 on August 9, 2024

Suominen Corporation's press release on July 26, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2024 on Friday, August 9, 2024 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/q2-2024. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048413. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For more information:

Julia Koivulanaho, interim Head of Communications, +358 10 214 3091

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

