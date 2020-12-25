Log in
SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
Suominen Oyj : Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January–June 2020 on August 12, 2

12/25/2020 | 07:09pm EST
Suominen Corporation's press release on July 27, 2020 at 9:30. a.m. (EEST)Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 - June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EEST.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q2. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
SE: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 56242138#.

The event can also be followed in Finnish on Twitter at twitter.com/SuominenOyj

The event cannot be attended on the spot.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 00:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2020 28,8 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2020 40,1 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 295 M 359 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,70 €
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Christer Johansson Chairman
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Rautakorpi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ121.65%359
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.43%19 400
STORA ENSO OYJ17.97%14 764
SUZANO S.A.42.06%14 595
SVENSKA CELLULOSA49.05%12 025
HOLMEN AB36.26%7 651
