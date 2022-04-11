Suominen Oyj : Solar panels installed to Suominen's Alicante plant

"The location of our production site in Alicante is excellent for a solar plant. The solar plant is expected to provide a minimum of 8% and a maximum of 13,5% of the total electricity consumption at the production site," says Juan Carlos Esteve, Director, HSEQ.

The installation of the solar panel plant has been done in line with the previously announced shift to fossil-free electricity in all our European plants. "The shift towards sustainable energy sources is a step forward for us but other measures remain important as well. For example, improvements in the energy efficiency have a direct impact on our emissions," Esteve continues.

Suominen aims to reduce its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions respectively by 20% per ton of product by 2025, compared to the base year of 2019. In 2021, our energy consumption decreased by 7.1% and greenhouse gas emissions by 8.8% per ton of product, compared to the base year 2019.