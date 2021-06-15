Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Suominen Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
Suominen Oyj : Acting responsibly, globally and locally (15.6.2021)

06/15/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Suominen's Sustainability agenda covers several responsibility-related themes. In addition to sustainable manufacturing and products, we also focus on the wellbeing of our people and on being responsible corporate citizens wherever we operate. Suominen wants to be a good, caring employer and socially responsible corporate citizen and thus promotes the wellbeing of both our employees and the communities near our operations. Doing good locally is one of the ways we support our neighboring communities. Being able to help their own communities also makes our people feel happy and proud, and it supports their overall well-being.

Support during COVID-19

When the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Italy, the local Suominen Mozzate plant donated - instead of selling - nonwovens to associations like the Red Cross and the Civil Protection Department. In March 2020, there was a serious shortage of materials used for personal protection products.

'In this crisis situation, all Suominen employees in Italy realized that in our own small way we could support the community that hosts our plant. Being able to help also boosts our own resilience through this difficult period. This was further supported when we got approval from the head office to donate to the local hospital to purchase personal protective equipment for the medical staff,' says Emiliano Mazzola, Plant Director, Italy.

In 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alicante plant in Spain donated 1.5 tons of nonwovens to five hospitals in the area to help them when they ran out of material for personal protection and sanitary products. As no employee Christmas Lunch was held, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Alicante donated a sum corresponding to the cost of the lunch to APADIS (an association supporting mentally disabled persons), to the CARITAS charity association, and to several local sports organizations and festival associations.

Active part of communities

Suominen employees working at Windsor Locks 'adopt' local families in need during the holiday season. Working with the dedicated people at the Windsor Locks Social Services adopt six to eight families each year and ensure that the wish list of each child is fulfilled. It is always a great joy to be able to deliver bags of wrapped gifts back to the Social Service office to be distributed to a family that might otherwise not be able to provide Christmas gifts to their children.

'This tradition started already in 1767 when Seth Dexter founded a sawmill and grist mill in a township of Windsor, which later became the town of Windsor Locks. Over the generations, the Dexter mill was the heart of the small town of Windsor Locks, providing employment and support to the community. Today, the operations that once started as a sawmill are part of the leading nonwoven producer Suominen. However, one thing has remained steadfast for all these years - the commitment to the local Windsor Locks community,' says HR Manager Kathleen Vita.

Work opportunities for young people and donations to local schools in Nakkila

'Our plant offers internships for vocational school students, apprenticeship training opportunities, and work practice jobs for junior high school students. We also do our best to offer summer job opportunities to local young people', says HR Senior Specialist Päivi Nieminen.

In Finland, Suominen's Nakkila plant regularly donates nonwovens to daycares and schools for use in making crafts and decorations. Nonwovens have also been given to the local animal protection association and the homestead museum.

Did you know Suominen has a guesthouse? Suominen's guesthouse Koskilinna can be rented by anyone for a very reasonable cost for private events or meetings, and our factory shop is open to the public once a quarter for affordable purchases.

Financials
Sales 2021 472 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2021 32,4 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8,37 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 322 M 391 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 49,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,38 €
Last Close Price 5,59 €
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Timo Rautakorpi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ10.04%391
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD44.23%6 163
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-7.21%5 493
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.19%2 946
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.144.87%2 830
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD17.88%2 487