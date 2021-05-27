Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suominen Oyj : An installation made of Suominen's nonwoven is on display at Glasshouse Helsinki (27.5.2021)

05/27/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

← Back

An installation by an artist and experimental designer Megan McGlynn is set on display in Glasshouse Helsinki, a retail environment that opened its doors to visitors today in the center of Helsinki. The main material of the installation is from Suominen's sustainable product portfolio: a biodegradable nonwoven made of cellulosic fibers.

The installation is called Geo Pilvi and consists of eight folded structures that hang from the ceiling of Glasshouse Helsinki. 'The organic curves of these clouds are created entirely from straight geometry, referencing their surrounding architecture as well as nature,' McGlynn describes.

The main material used in the installation is 100% cellulosic and responsibly produced nonwoven by Suominen. 'The cellulosic fibers are carefully opened and distributed on a web and pure water is used to induce mechanical interlocking to provide an optimal level of strength without any chemical binders or other harmful substances. Water is circulated in the process to minimize the environmental impact and water consumption in the process,' says Manager, R&D, Miika Nikinmaa.

'Working with this material was interesting for me as an artist. It is very thin, strong and tear-resistant. I am very pleased with the combination of strength and translucency of the material,' says McGlynn.

'We are very excited about this collaboration. Innovation and sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Suominen, and this installation really shows that with innovative and creative mindset our nonwoven material turns into amazing artwork,' says Noora Rantanen, Manager, Sustainability & Marketing.

The installation is exhibited in Glasshouse Helsinki from May 27, 2021 onwards. Glasshouse Helsinki is located at Aleksanterinkatu 13, 00100 Helsinki (opening hours Mon-Fri 11-19, Sat 11-18, Sun 12-16).

Megan McGlynn is an artist and experimental designer from Philadelphia, USA. McGlynn has a Master of Contemporary Design degree from Aalto University and has been living in Helsinki since 2017. McGlynn's artwork is inspired by structures both organic and man-made, and focuses heavily on crisp linework. Read more at meganmcglynn.com.

Glasshouse Helsinki was born from an idea where disciplines of art, design, fashion and material science merge to create a platform that encourages individuals and companies to think sustainably and act towards responsible growth. Incubating different actors from different fields and scales of businesses can create interactions and alternative opportunities for all parties. Rethinking consumption and innovations to support a circular economy will help to sustain and regenerate the environment, and Glasshouse Helsinki has a trust in that course for correction. Read more at glasshousehelsinki.com.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at suominen.fi.

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUOMINEN OYJ
09:25aSUOMINEN OYJ  : An installation made of Suominen's nonwoven is on display at Gla..
PU
09:00aSUOMINEN OYJ  : An installation made of Suominen's nonwoven is on display at Gla..
AQ
05/12SUOMINEN OYJ  : joins an EU-level network to ensure the availability of personal..
PU
05/03SUOMINEN OYJ  : Expanding our offering of sustainable nonwovens (3.5.2021)
PU
04/29SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9..
AQ
04/28SUOMINEN CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPOR : Strong start to the year, outlook unchang..
AQ
04/19SUOMINEN OYJ  : Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January–March 2021..
AQ
04/16NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : Bolero Holdings SARL ownership in Suomine..
AQ
03/26SUOMINEN OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26SUOMINEN OYJ : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 472 M 575 M 575 M
Net income 2021 32,4 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2021 8,37 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 324 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,38 €
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Timo Rautakorpi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ10.63%395
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD62.63%6 953
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.6.58%6 317
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.52%3 318
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD31.46%2 777
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.104.53%2 367