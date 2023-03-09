Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04:03:35 2023-03-09 am EST
3.100 EUR    0.00%
04:01aSuominen has published its Annual Report 2022
GL
04:00aSuominen has published its Annual Report 2022
AQ
03/06Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suominen has published its Annual Report 2022

03/09/2023 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EET)

Suominen’s Annual Report 2022 has been published today.

The Annual Report includes Annual review, the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements for 2022, the Auditor’s report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

Together with the Annual Report, Suominen publishes the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements as an xHTML file in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labeled with XBRL tags and notes have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Suominen’s ESEF Financial Statements. The assurance has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000.

The Annual Report is published on Suominen’s website www.suominen.fi and is attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF file and as an xHTML file.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English. If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please send an e-mail with your name and postal address to communications@suominencorp.com.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi

Attachments


All news about SUOMINEN OYJ
04:01aSuominen has published its Annual Report 2022
GL
04:00aSuominen has published its Annual Report 2022
AQ
03/06Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen
GL
03/06Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen
AQ
03/06Suominen Corporation Announces CFO Changes
CI
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Koivisto Markku
GL
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Kelly Lynda
GL
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Kelly Lynda
GL
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Korhonen Klaus
GL
02/27Suominen Corporation – Manager : Saim Mimoun
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 501 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2022 -4,03 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net Debt 2022 52,4 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,0x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 179 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,10 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Korhonen President & Chief Executive Officer
Sirpa Koskinen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto SVP-Europe Business Area, Research & Development
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ3.51%189
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED16.91%2 518
TEIJIN LIMITED14.29%2 066
TRIDENT LIMITED-8.47%1 847
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION27.29%1 488
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION24.00%1 472