Suominen strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by investing in a new production line to its site in Alicante, Spain. The new production line increases Suominen’s Card-Pulp-Card (CPC) capacity. The investment is made in line with Suominen’s strategy and supports company’s vision to be the frontrunner in sustainability.

“With this investment we respond to the accelerating demand of sustainable nonwovens in Europe. This investment is made to enhances our profitability and competitiveness,” says Tommi Björnman, President & CEO.

The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 20 million and the investment project will be completed in the second half of 2025.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.