Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suominen to implement an energy surcharge on all products in Europe

03/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suominen Corporation’s press release on March 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Suominen’s energy costs have increased greatly during recent months and continue to rise, further intensified by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement an energy surcharge on all its products in Europe with immediate effect.

“We understand circumstances are extremely challenging and we remain committed to serving our customers during this difficult period,“ says Markku Koivisto, SVP, Europe, Suominen.

Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.  

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information, please contact: Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, tel. +358 40 861 2852

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


All news about SUOMINEN OYJ
03:01aSuominen to implement an energy surcharge on all products in Europe
GL
03/08SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section ..
GL
03/08SUOMINEN CORPORATION : Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section ..
GL
03/03SUOMINEN OYJ : President & CEO's review 2021 (2.3.2022)
PU
03/02Suominen has published its Annual Report 2021
AQ
02/28SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Helsky Petri
GL
02/28SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Saim Mimoun
GL
02/28SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Kelly Lynda
GL
02/28SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Koivisto Markku
AQ
02/28SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Tamminen Toni
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 467 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2022 14,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2022 29,1 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 213 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 707
Free-Float -
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,71 €
Average target price 4,75 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-28.47%234
TRIDENT LIMITED3.66%3 617
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-5.49%2 876
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.55%2 122
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-17.37%1 805
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION-7.39%1 682