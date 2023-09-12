(2) Training / Seminar Course related to Directorship of Listed Company

(only for a non-resident, please specify overseas contact address)

Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Form

7. Juristic persons in item 6. together hold shares exceeding 30 percent. This includes a case that the aforementioned persons hold more than 10 percent of shares in other juristic persons, which is considered being major shareholders of such juristic persons.

6. Shareholding in Supalai Public Company Limited as of

3/3

Relationship with executive directors, major shareholders and controlling persons of the Company (if any) Required Documents Certified by the Candidate (Please specify reasons for unavailable items) Educational records / certificates A certified true copy of valid National ID card * A certified true copy of immigration documents / Copy of valid passport (in case of non-residents) If a director nominee has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy. A certified true copy of house registration Reference letter from a present or latest company Evidence of shareholding such as the certificate of shares held issued by securities companies or any other certificates from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. or the Stock Exchange of Thailand or custodian, Securities Paper and certified true copies by such shareholders. (If any)

*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.

I (Mr./Mrs./Miss) __________ , a nominee to be elected as a directors of Supalai Public Company Limited, consent and acknowledge the aforementioned nomination, and certify that my

information is correct and complete. The additional documents attached herewith are also true and correct. I give consent to the Company to collect, use and disclose my data and document.

Director Nominee ( )

Date