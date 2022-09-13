Supalai : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose the Agenda at the 2023 AGM in Advance

1/2

Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose the Agenda at the Annual General Meeting 2023 in Advance

1. Objective

Supalai Public Company Limited (SPALI) has set up the criteria to authorize minority shareholders to propose agenda prior to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as a part of SPALI' s Good Corporate Governance of SPALI with the purpose of equitable and fairness treatment of all shareholders. In addition to ensure a fair and transparent consideration procedure, the Company has established a set of criteria for shareholders to propose the Agenda before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Agenda in order to refine the Agenda to be truly beneficial to the Company

2. Definition

"Company" means Supalai Public Company Limited

"Board" means the Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited

"Agenda" means the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Supalai Public Company Limited.

3. The Qualification of Shareholders to Propose the Agenda at of Shareholders

The shareholders who wish to propose the Agenda must possess the following qualifications:

Being the shareholder(s) of the Company which can be either one shareholder or combined shareholders. Holding not less than five percent of the total voting rights of the Company as at the propose agenda. Must hold those shares as stipulated in 3.2 on the date on which the Agenda. Must hold those shares as stipulated in 3.2 on the record date in order to determine the right of the shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of that year.

Please note that, if, after the Company having checked the name of the shareholder(s) on the record date (as stipulated in 3.4) and it appears that such shareholder(s) in 3.1 does not hold the shares as stipulated in 3.2. the Company reserves the right not to propose the Agenda to the Annual General Meeting for consideration even though the same has been included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

4. Proposal of the Agenda

4.1 Proposal Procedure

4.1.1 The shareholders who possesses qualification according to the criteria no.3 are able to submit their the addition agenda in advance by using "Form to Proposed Agenda of Supalai Public Company Limited for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"and enclose other complete supplementary documents as required by the Company via Company Secretary's E-mail address : secretary@supalai.com or the following address by November 14, 2022.

Company Secretary

Supalai Public Company Limited

1011 Supalai Grand Tower Building, Rama III Road,

Chong Nonsi, Yannawa, Bangkok 10120

4.1.2 The Company will consider the addition Agenda and to propose the Agenda with complete supplementary documents.