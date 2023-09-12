1/2

Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Nominate the Candidate for Being a Director (the Candidate)

at the 2024 Annual General Meeting in Advance

1. Objective

Supalai Public Company Limited (SPALI) has granted the minority shareholders to nominate the Candidate for being a Director in advance is considered as a part of SPALI's Good Corporate Governance of SPALI with the purpose of equitable and fairness treatment of all shareholders. In addition, for clarity and transparency of the procedures and methods for consideration, SPALI has set up the criteria to authorize minority shareholders to nominate the Candidate prior to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. By this mean, it will ensure that the Qualified Candidate will be selected and able to perform his/ or her duties effectively to attain the highest benefits of the Company.

2. Definition

"Company" means Supalai Public Company Limited

"Board" means the Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited

"Director" means Director of Supalai Public Company Limited

3. The Qualification of Shareholders to Nominate the Candidate

The shareholders who wish to nominate the Candidate must possess the following qualifications:

Being the shareholder(s) of the Company which can be either one shareholder or combined shareholders. Holding not less than five percent of the total voting rights of the Company as at the date of nomination of candidate. Must hold those shares as stipulated in 3.2 on the date on which the Candidate is being proposed. Must hold those shares as stipulated in 3.2 on the record date in order to determine the right of the shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of that year.

Please note that, if, after the Company having checked the name of the shareholder(s) on the record date (as stipulated in 3.4) and it appears that such shareholder(s) in 3.1 does not hold the shares as stipulated in 3.2. the Company reserves the right not to nominate the Candidate to the Annual General Meeting for consideration even though the same has been included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

4. The Nomination of the Candidate

4.1 Candidate Qualification

The persons who have been nominated as the Candidate must be qualified and not disqualified as follows: