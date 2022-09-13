Supalai : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to submit the Questions regarding the Company before the 2023 AGM in Advance

1/1

Criteria for Minority Shareholders to submit the Questions regarding the Company before

the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Advance

1. Objective

Supalai Public Company Limited (SPALI) has set up the criteria to authorize minority shareholders to propose the questions prior to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as a part of SPALI's Good Corporate Governance with the purpose of equitable and fairness treatment of all shareholders, the Company has established a set of criteria for shareholders to propose the question before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Definition

"Company" means Supalai Public Company Limited

"Board" means the Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited The Qualification of Shareholders who are Entitled to Submit Questions in Advance

The shareholders who wish to submit the questions must possess the following qualifications:

Being the shareholder(s) of the Company which can be either one shareholder or combined shareholders. Must hold those shares as stipulated in 3.1 on the record date in order to determine the right of the

shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of that year.

Please note that, if, after the Company having checked the name of the shareholder(s) on the record date (as stipulated in 3.2) and it appears that such shareholder(s) in 3.1 does not hold the shares. The Company reserves the right not to submit the questions to the Annual General Meeting for consideration even though the same has been included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.