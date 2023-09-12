2/2

3. Supplementary Documents to be Enclosed with this Form

The evidence of shareholding, i.e.

The certificate of shares held issued by securities companies or any other certificates from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. or the Stock Exchange of Thailand or custodian, Securities Paper and certified true copies by such shareholders. The evidence of Identification:

Natural persons: copy of valid National ID card* / passport (in case of non-residents), attached with certifying signature of such shareholders.

Juristic persons: copy of the company's affidavit issued by Department of Business Development,

Ministry of Commerce or other related agencies, and copy of valid National ID card* or passport (in case of non-residents) of authorized signatories, attached with certifying signatures of the authorized signatories.

If a shareholder has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy.

*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.

4. Representation and Warranty

I have given my personal information as stated above hereby represent and warrant and that all information and supplementary documents are true and complete and give consent to Supalai Public Company Limited ("the Company") to collect, use and disclose my personal data, including name, surname, date of share purchase and number of shares held, for the minutes and attachments of the general meetings of shareholders of the Company and submission to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and for specifying my personal data in the publicly disclosed minutes and attachment.

Shareholder's signature

() Date