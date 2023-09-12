Supalai : Form to Submission the Questions in Advance of Supalai Public Company Limited for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Today at 06:54 am
Form to Submission the Questions in Advance of Supalai Public Company Limited
for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
1. General Information of Supalai Public Company Limited's Shareholder Name (Mr. / Mrs. / Ms. / Company / Others and Surname):
Address :
#
Village / Building
Moo
Trok / Soi
Road
Subdistrict
District
Province
Postal Code
Country
Tel
E-mail
Overseas Address: (only for anon-resident,please specify overseas contact address)
2. The Question in Advance:
2.1 Question 1 Details:
( ) With attachments total…….paper(s)
( ) Without attachment
2.2 Question 2 Details:
( ) With attachments total…….paper(s)
( ) Without attachment
2.3 Question 3 Details:
( ) With attachments total…….paper(s)
( ) Without attachment
2.4 Question 4 Details:
( ) With attachments total…….paper(s)
( ) Without attachment
2.5 Question 5 Details:
( ) With attachments total…….paper(s)
( ) Without attachment
3. Supplementary Documents to be Enclosed with this Form
The evidence of shareholding, i.e.
The certificate of shares held issued by securities companies or any other certificates from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. or the Stock Exchange of Thailand or custodian, Securities Paper and certified true copies by such shareholders.
The evidence of Identification:
Natural persons: copy of valid National ID card* / passport (in case of non-residents), attached with certifying signature of such shareholders.
Juristic persons: copy of the company's affidavit issued by Department of Business Development,
Ministry of Commerce or other related agencies, and copy of valid National ID card* or passport (in case of non-residents) of authorized signatories, attached with certifying signatures of the authorized signatories.
If a shareholder has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy.
*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.
4. Representation and Warranty
I have given my personal information as stated above hereby represent and warrant and that all information and supplementary documents are true and complete and give consent to Supalai Public Company Limited ("the Company") to collect, use and disclose my personal data, including name, surname, date of share purchase and number of shares held, for the minutes and attachments of the general meetings of shareholders of the Company and submission to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and for specifying my personal data in the publicly disclosed minutes and attachment.
Shareholder's signature
() Date
Disclaimer
Supalai pcl published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 10:53:05 UTC.
Supalai Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based real estate development company for both residential and commercial purposes. The Company is engaged in developing all forms of land, including housing estates and condominiums for residential purposes, office buildings, and all-in-one shopping centers. It also deals in trade with both land and real estate properties, as well as offering rental and/or leasing services for real estate. Its segments include Real estate business, and Hotel business and management. It owns and operates various housing projects, such as housing projects: single detached houses, duplex houses, townhomes, and condominiums in a variety of areas throughout Bangkok and the metropolis, including other provinces. Its projects include Supalai Bella Wongwaen Lam Lukka Khlong 4; Supalai Pride Phitsanulok; Supalai Moda Airport; Supalai Bella Ban Suan-Setthakit; Supalai Royal River Khon Kaen; Supalai Primo Kuku Phuket, and Supalai Ville Ekkachai-Kanchanaphisek.