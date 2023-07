Supalai Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based real estate development company for both residential and commercial purposes. The Company is engaged in developing all forms of land, including housing estates and condominiums for residential purposes, office buildings, and all-in-one shopping centers. It also deals in trade with both land and real estate properties, as well as offering rental and/or leasing services for real estate. Its segments include Real estate business, and Hotel business and management. It owns and operates various housing projects, such as housing projects: single detached houses, duplex houses, townhomes, and condominiums in a variety of areas throughout Bangkok and the metropolis, including other provinces. Its projects include Supalai Bella Wongwaen Lam Lukka Khlong 4; Supalai Pride Phitsanulok; Supalai Moda Airport; Supalai Bella Ban Suan-Setthakit; Supalai Royal River Khon Kaen; Supalai Primo Kuku Phuket, and Supalai Ville Ekkachai-Kanchanaphisek.