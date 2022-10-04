Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Supalai
  News
  Summary
    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI

(SPALI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-10-03
18.80 THB   +1.62%
10/04Supalai : Investment presentation September 2022
PU
09/13Supalai : Notification for the Shareholders to nominate candidate, the question and the addition agenda for Director and to propose 2023 AGM Agenda in advance
PU
09/13Supalai : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to nominate the Candidate for Being a Director (the Candidate) at the 2023 AGM in Advance
PU
Supalai : Investment presentation September 2022

10/04/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
INVESTMENT

PRESENTATION

September 2022

Supalai's Products

Condominium

Detached House/Townhouse

(Pre-Sales)

(Pre-Built)

2

Expansion in Provincial Markets

Chiangrai

Chiangmai

Phitsanulok

Nakorn Sawan

Bangkok - M

Chonburi

Suratthani

Nakornsrithammarat

Phuket

Songkhla

(Subsidiary)

3

Udonthani

Khonkaen

(Subsidiary)

Nakornratchasrima

Ubonratchathani

Ayutthaya

Chachoengsao

Rayong

New Provinces

Chachoengsao

Nakorn Sawan

2

3

Pre-sales Performance and Target

Million Baht

40,000

35,000

30,777

33,343

30,000

28,000

24,376

25,025

25,000

23,456

23,069

24,132

22,324

24,069

19,091

20,119

20,000

18,768

15,000

10,000

5,000

-

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

9M22

2022(T)

High rise projects

Low rise projects

Target

4 NOTE : Pre-sales shown are value of total pre-sales signed minus all cancellations

9M22 Pre-sales by Geography

Million Baht

2%

High rise - Provincial

29%

39%

High rise - BKK-M

25,025

Low rise - Provincial

30%

Low rise - BKK-M

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
