Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Supalai
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI

(SPALI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-15
22.00 THB   +0.92%
04:56aSupalai : Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:56aSupalai : Statements of Registration, Provision of Identification Evidence for Meeting Attendance, Proxy Authorization Procedures, and Vote Casting at Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:26aSupalai : Annual Registration Statement / Annual Report 2022 (Form 56-1 One Report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supalai : Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SPL.046/2023 March 17, 2023 Subject
To Enclosures

Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shareholders of Supalai Public Company Limited

1. A Notification of Meeting for Registration

  1. The Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report) and the Financial Statements of the year 2022 in the Format of QR Code as Shown in the Letter of Invitation to the Shareholders' Meeting
  2. Biographies of Directors to be elected
  3. The Article of Association Regarding the Shareholders' Meeting
  4. Statements of Registration, Provision of Identification Evidence for Meeting Attendance, Proxy Authorization Procedures, and Vote Casting at Shareholders' Meeting
  5. The Detail of Independent Directors to be the Proxy
  6. Proxy Form A, B and C set up by the Department of Business Development
  7. Location Map of the Company

Supalai Public Company Limited (SPALI) would like to invite all shareholders to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Shareholders can attend the Meeting on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2.00 p.m., Convention Room, 33rd Floor, Supalai Grand Tower, 1011, Rama III Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, Yannawa District, Bangkok, 10120, Tel. 0-2725-8888 to consider matters in accordance with the agenda, including opinions of the Board of Directors as follows;

Agenda 1To acknowledge the directors' report on the Company's performance and to approve the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Objectives & Rationale: The Company's operating performance 2022 can be found in the Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report) attached together with this invitation as per details in Enclosure#2.The Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 was reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and audited by the Company's auditor. Based on the auditor's opinion, the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries was presented fairly in all material respects and in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standards, the details of which are attached in the Company's Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1 One Report) as follows:

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

Unit: Million Baht

2022

2021

Increase / (Decrease)

Total Assets

79,924

71,432

8,492

Total Liabilities

32,461

28,506

3,955

Total Equities

47,463

42,926

4,537

Revenue from Sales of Real Estate

34,222

28,938

5,284

Total Revenues

35,501

29,647

5,854

Net Profit

8,173

7,070

1,103

Basic Earnings per Share (Baht/Share)

4.19

3.63

0.56

- 1 -

Summary of Separate Financial Statements

Unit: Million Baht

2022

2021

Increase/ (Decrease)

Total Assets

74,699

66,686

8,013

Total Liabilities

31,007

27,469

3,538

Total Equities

43,692

39,217

4,475

Revenue from Sales of Real Estate

31,489

26,974

4,515

Total Revenues

32,633

27,661

4,972

Net Profit

7,622

6,613

1,009

Basic Earnings per Share (Baht/Share)

3.91

3.39

0.52

Opinion of the Board of Directors: It was appropriate to propose the Meeting for an approval of the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was audited and certified by the external auditor, EY Company Limited as well as reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Resolution: This agenda shall be approved by the Meeting of shareholders by the majority votes of the shareholders attending and casting their votes at the Meeting.

Agenda 2To consider the allocation of profit for the year 2022 for distribution of dividend to shareholders at the rate of 1.45 baht per share.

Objectives & Rationale:It is the policy of the Company that will pay dividend to shareholders not less than 35 percent of net profit of the separate financial statements. In case of the Company has accumulate losses, not allowing the Company to pay dividend. According to the Company's Articles of Association Clause 36, the Company's Board of Directors may resolve to pay the interim dividend to shareholders in case the Company has adequate profits and subsequently inform the shareholders at the next Shareholders' Meeting.

This year 2022, the Company recorded a net profit of 7,621.72 million baht. The Company's Board of Directors considered to propose to Shareholders' Meeting to pay dividend form the operating performance of 2022 to shareholders at the rate of 1.45 baht per share amounting to 2,830 million baht or 37% of net profit. This is consistent with the dividend policy of the Company. However, the Board of Directors' 8/2022 resolution on August 9, 2022 had resolved to approve interim dividend payment 0.70 baht per share, the Company still has to pay the dividend for the second-half-year operations of 2022 at the rate of 0.75 baht per share.

The dividend will pay to shareholder whose name were shown on the record date of May 9, 2023. The dividend payment date is May 23, 2023.

- 2 -

The Dividend Payment Record

Details of Dividend Payment

2022 (proposed)

2021

1. Net Profit (Baht)

7,621,715,515

6,612,647,042

2. Earning Per Share (Baht)

3.91

3.39

3. Dividend Per Share (Baht/Share)

3.1

Interim Dividend

0.70

0.50

3.2

Dividend for the Second-Half- Year

0.75

0.75

Total Dividend Payment (Baht/Share)

1.45

1.25

4. Payout ratio (%)

37

37

Opinion of the Board of Directors:The Meeting should acknowledge the interim dividend payment and approve the dividend payment from the net profit for the second-half-year operations of 2022 at the rate of 0.75 baht per share as proposed. The total dividend of 2022 will be 1.45 baht per share including the interim dividend for the first-half-year operations of 2022 at the rate of 0.70 baht per share. The dividend will be payable on May 23, 2023 to those shareholders who are entitled to receive the dividend as listed on the Record Date on May 9, 2023.

Resolution: This agenda shall be approved by the Meeting of Shareholders by the majority votes of the shareholders attending and casting their votes at Shareholders'.

Agenda 3To consider and approve to elect directors in replacement of those who are retired by rotation. Objectives & Rationale: According to Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Association, on each Annual General Meeting of shareholders, one-third(nearest to one-third)of the directors who served the Company longest must be retired by rotation; however, the retired directors may be re-elected.In this year, the name lists of the 4 directors who retired by rotation are as follows:

1.

Assoc.Prof.Dr.Virach

Aphimeteetamrong

Independent Director

2.

Mr.Anant

Gatepithaya

Independent Director

3.

Mrs.Ajchara

Tangmatitham

Director

4.

Mr.Krid

Chancharoensuk

Director

For nominating of directors, the Company made an announcement among minor shareholders to nominate some qualified candidates for the positions of the Company's directors via the Stock Exchange of Thailand's media channel as well as on the Company's website (www.supalai.com) from September 13, 2022 to November 14, 2022. Furthermore, the list of candidates proposed by the shareholders has been considered but found none was proposed.In selecting and nominating the candidates, the Nomination and Compensation Committee has carefully consideredthe qualified candidates based on their competencies, experiences, good working records, leadership, vision, virtue, ethics, good attitude to the Company as well as their dedication and availability sufficiently beneficial to the Company's operation.

In addition, the appropriate qualifications are taken into account which are consistent with the composition and the structure of directors in accordance with the business strategies of the Company. The persons nominated this time were carefullyand prudently scrutinizedby the Nomination and Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors considered that they were qualified for the Company's business operations and also took the name list nominated by shareholders into account. It was therefore deemed appropriate to re-elect Assoc. Prof.Dr.Virach Aphimeteetamrong, Mr.Anant Gatepithaya, Mrs.Ajchara Tangmatitham and Mr.Krid Chancharoensuk, who must retire by rotation, to hold the position of the director for another term. (Biographies of the 4 candidates are attached herewith in Enclosure#3)

- 3 -

Biographies of the 4 nominees to be re-elected

Details for consideration

1. Assoc.Prof.Dr.Virach Aphimeteetamrong

Proposed to be Independent Director

% Shareholding (not exceed 1 % of total shares)

- Number of shares (as at December 31, 2022)

2,791,632 shares

- % Shareholding

0.14%

Benefit and interest with the Company/ subsidiaries/

affiliated companies/ associated companies, or

juristic person(s) that might post conflict(s) at present

or in the past 2 years are as followed:

1. Being/ Not being a director who takes part in the

1. Not being a director who takes part in the management of

management of the Company, affiliated company,

the Company, affiliated company, associated company,

associated company, related company or advisor

related company or advisor who receives a regular salary

who receives a regular salary

2. Being or not being professional service providers

2.Not being professional service providers (e.g., auditors,

(e.g., auditors, legal advisor)

legal advisor)

3. Have/ not having business relationship

3. Not having business relationship

Length of Service

30 years 6 months (as at April 24, 2023)

Should he be re-elected as a director, his entire tenure will be

33 years 6 months

Number of Participation in 2022 / Total Meeting

- The Board of Directors

12/12 (100%)

- The Nomination and Compensation Committee

2/2

(100%)

- The Independent Committee

2/2

(100%)

Details for consideration

2. Mr.Anant Gatepithaya

Proposed to be Independent Director

% Shareholding (not exceed 1 % of total shares)

- Number of shares (as at December 31, 2022)

2,300 shares

- % Shareholding

0.0001%

Benefit and interest with the Company/ subsidiaries/

affiliated companies/ associated companies, or

juristic person(s) that might post conflict(s) at present

or in the past 2 years are as followed:

1. Being/ Not being a director who takes part in the

1. Not being a director who takes part in the management of

management of the Company, affiliated company,

the Company, affiliated company, associated company,

associated company, related company or advisor

related company or advisor who receives a regular salary

who receives a regular salary

2. Being or not being professional service providers

2.Not being professional service providers (e.g., auditors,

(e.g., auditors, legal advisor)

legal advisor)

3. Have/ not having business relationship

3. Not having business relationship

- 4 -

Details for consideration

2. Mr.Anant Gatepithaya

Proposed to be Independent Director

Length of Service

22 years 3 months (as at April 24, 2023)

Should he be re-elected as a director, his entire tenure will be

25 years 3 months

Number of Participation in 2022 / Total Meeting

- The Board of Directors

12/12 (100%)

- The Audit Committee

12/12 (100%)

- The Risk Management Committee

2/2

(100%)

- The Independent Committee

1/1

(100%)

Details for consideration

3. Mrs.Ajchara Tangmatitham

Proposed to be Director of the Board

Number of shares (as at December 31, 2022)

123,773,850 shares

-

% of total shares

6.34 %

Listed Company

1

-

Number of companies

Director of the Board, Executive Vice President and Director

-

Type of director

of the Nomination and Compensation Committee of Supalai

Public Company Limited

Other companies (non-listed companies)

-

Number of companies

4

-

Type of director

1.Director of Supalai Property Management Company Limited

2.Director of Supalai Northeast Company Limited

3.Director of Haadyai Nakarin Company Limited

4.Director of Phuket Estate Company Limited

Position in competitors/related to company's

- None -

business

Length of Service

33 years 10 months

(as at April 24, 2023)

Should he be re-elected as a director, his entire tenure will

be 36 years 10 months

Number of Participation in 2022 / Total Meeting

- The Board of Directors

12/12 (100%)

- The Nomination and Compensation Committee

2/2

(100%)

Details for consideration

4. Mr.Krid Chancharoensuk

Proposed to be Director of the Board

Number of shares (as at December 31, 2022)

9,600 shares

-

% of total shares

0.0005 %

Listed Company

1

-

Number of companies

Director of the Board, and Director of the Risk Management

-

Type of director

Committee of Supalai Public Company Limited

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUPALAI
04:56aSupalai : Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:56aSupalai : Statements of Registration, Provision of Identification Evidence for Meeting Att..
PU
01:26aSupalai : Annual Registration Statement / Annual Report 2022 (Form 56-1 One Report)
PU
01:06aSupalai : Offer special privileges of hotel accommodation in the Group
PU
03/01Supalai : Investment Presentation March 2023
PU
02/21Supalai : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly 2022
PU
02/21Supalai Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2022Supalai Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2022Supalai : Investment presentation September 2022
PU
2022Supalai : • Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 33 327 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2023 7 649 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2023 13 615 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,62x
Yield 2023 6,71%
Capitalization 42 967 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart SUPALAI
Duration : Period :
Supalai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPALAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,00 THB
Average target price 27,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Siriporn Wangsapar Chief Financial Officer
Suchawadee Suppha-asa Administration Director
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Administration
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPALAI-9.47%1 250
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.72%38 653
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.38%31 660
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.60%26 883
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.35%24 876
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED1.56%22 781