Supalai : Invitation to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Dividend Payment Record

Details of Dividend Payment 2022 (proposed) 2021 1. Net Profit (Baht) 7,621,715,515 6,612,647,042 2. Earning Per Share (Baht) 3.91 3.39 3. Dividend Per Share (Baht/Share) 3.1 Interim Dividend 0.70 0.50 3.2 Dividend for the Second-Half- Year 0.75 0.75 Total Dividend Payment (Baht/Share) 1.45 1.25 4. Payout ratio (%) 37 37

Opinion of the Board of Directors:The Meeting should acknowledge the interim dividend payment and approve the dividend payment from the net profit for the second-half-year operations of 2022 at the rate of 0.75 baht per share as proposed. The total dividend of 2022 will be 1.45 baht per share including the interim dividend for the first-half-year operations of 2022 at the rate of 0.70 baht per share. The dividend will be payable on May 23, 2023 to those shareholders who are entitled to receive the dividend as listed on the Record Date on May 9, 2023.

Resolution: This agenda shall be approved by the Meeting of Shareholders by the majority votes of the shareholders attending and casting their votes at Shareholders'.

Agenda 3To consider and approve to elect directors in replacement of those who are retired by rotation. Objectives & Rationale: According to Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Association, on each Annual General Meeting of shareholders, one-third(nearest to one-third)of the directors who served the Company longest must be retired by rotation; however, the retired directors may be re-elected.In this year, the name lists of the 4 directors who retired by rotation are as follows:

1. Assoc.Prof.Dr.Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director 2. Mr.Anant Gatepithaya Independent Director 3. Mrs.Ajchara Tangmatitham Director 4. Mr.Krid Chancharoensuk Director

For nominating of directors, the Company made an announcement among minor shareholders to nominate some qualified candidates for the positions of the Company's directors via the Stock Exchange of Thailand's media channel as well as on the Company's website (www.supalai.com) from September 13, 2022 to November 14, 2022. Furthermore, the list of candidates proposed by the shareholders has been considered but found none was proposed.In selecting and nominating the candidates, the Nomination and Compensation Committee has carefully consideredthe qualified candidates based on their competencies, experiences, good working records, leadership, vision, virtue, ethics, good attitude to the Company as well as their dedication and availability sufficiently beneficial to the Company's operation.

In addition, the appropriate qualifications are taken into account which are consistent with the composition and the structure of directors in accordance with the business strategies of the Company. The persons nominated this time were carefullyand prudently scrutinizedby the Nomination and Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors considered that they were qualified for the Company's business operations and also took the name list nominated by shareholders into account. It was therefore deemed appropriate to re-elect Assoc. Prof.Dr.Virach Aphimeteetamrong, Mr.Anant Gatepithaya, Mrs.Ajchara Tangmatitham and Mr.Krid Chancharoensuk, who must retire by rotation, to hold the position of the director for another term. (Biographies of the 4 candidates are attached herewith in Enclosure#3)