Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Supalai
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI

(SPALI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supalai : Notification for the Shareholders to nominate candidate, the question and the addition agenda for Director and to propose 2023 AGM Agenda in advance

09/13/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPL.231/2022

September 13, 2022

Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Supalai Public Company Limited (Supalai) would like to inform you that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, Supalai would like to invite the shareholders to propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for being nominated as Supalai Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website https://investor.supalai.com/en/downloads/shareholders-meetingfrom September 13, 2022 to November 14, 2022.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 03:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPALAI
09/13SUPALAI : Notification for the Shareholders to nominate candidate, the question and the ad..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to nominate the Candidate for Being a Directo..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Form to Nominate of Qualified Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Publi..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limi..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to submit the Questions regarding the Company..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Form to Submission the Questions in Advance of Supalai Public Company Lim..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose the Agenda at the 2023 AGM in Adva..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Form to Proposed Agenda of Supalai Public Company Limited for the 2023 An..
PU
08/23SUPALAI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16SUPALAI : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 778 M 821 M 821 M
Net income 2022 6 598 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 16 752 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 6,68%
Capitalization 37 989 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart SUPALAI
Duration : Period :
Supalai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPALAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,50 THB
Average target price 25,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Siriporn Wangsapar Chief Financial Officer
Suchawadee Suppha-asa Administration Director
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Administration
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPALAI-14.10%1 034
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.95%35 257
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.05%31 932
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%31 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.74%30 617
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.44%24 602