Supalai : Notification for the Shareholders to nominate candidate, the question and the addition agenda for Director and to propose 2023 AGM Agenda in advance

SPL.231/2022
September 13, 2022
Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance
To : President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
Supalai Public Company Limited (Supalai) would like to inform you that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, Supalai would like to invite the shareholders to propose the Agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for being nominated as Supalai Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website https://investor.supalai.com/en/downloads/shareholders-meetingfrom September 13, 2022 to November 14, 2022.
Yours sincerely,
Varunee Lapitananuvat
(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)
Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
