SPL.163/2023

September 12, 2023

Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Supalai Public Company Limited (Supalai) would like to inform you that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, Supalai would like to invite the shareholders to propose the Agenda for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for being nominated as Supalai Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website https://investor.supalai.com/en/downloads/shareholders-meetingfrom September 12, 2023 to November 13, 2023.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary