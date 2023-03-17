Supalai : Statements of Registration, Provision of Identification Evidence for Meeting Attendance, Proxy Authorization Procedures, and Vote Casting at Shareholders' Meeting

Enclosure 5 Statements of Registration, Provision of Identification Evidence for Meeting Attendance, Proxy Authorization Procedures, and Vote Casting at Shareholders' Meeting Registration for Meeting Attendance The Company will allow attendees to register for attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2023 at least 2 hours before the meeting. The registration process will start from 12.00 hrs. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Convention Meeting Room, 33rd Floor, Supalai Grand Tower Building, 1011, Rama 3 Road, Chongnonsi, Yannawa, Bangkok, 10120, according to the map of the meeting venue as per Enclosure#8. The Company applies the registration method with barcode system to facilitate and accelerate the registration for meeting attendance. As a result, attendees are requested to use the documents with the barcode (a Notification of Meeting) submitted by the Company to all shareholders (Attached to the letter of invitation to the general meeting of shareholders) for registration. In the case that shareholders attend the meeting in person In the case that shareholders are an individual; Thai Shareholders

Identification documents issued by the government entities, which show the photo, name and surname of the shareholder and have not expired, such as an identification card or government official card or passport, must be presented. In the case of changing name or surname, supporting evidence must be submitted as well. Foreign Shareholders

Identification documents issued by the government entities, which show the photo, name and surname of the shareholder and have not expired, such as an identification card or government official card or passport, must be presented. In the case of changing name or surname, supporting evidence must be submitted as well. In the case that shareholders are a juristic person; Juristic person registered and incorporated in Thailand Certificate of juristic person registration of shareholders issued no more than 6 months prior to the meeting date which its true copy is certified by a representative of the juristic person and there is a statement indicating that the juristic person's representative attending the meeting has the authority to act on behalf of the juristic person who is the shareholder. Identification documents issued by the government entities of the representative of the juristic person which is the same as the case of an individual person under Item 1.1.

2.2 Juristic person registered and incorporated according to overseas laws A copy of passport of the representative of the juristic person. A copy of certificate of juristic person registration of shareholders issued by the government entities of the country where the juristic person is located which has been notarized by a notary public or competent government authority and the date of issued shall not exceed 6 months prior to the meeting date and its true copy is certified by a representative of the juristic person; Such certificate must include the name of the juristic person authorized to sign and bind the juristic person and the conditions or restrictions of authority on affixing signatures, including the location of the headquarters. Regarding non-English original documents, an English translation must be provided and attached as well and the representative of the juristic person must verify the correctness of such translation. In the case that shareholders authorize a proxy holder to attend the meeting Proxy Authorization Procedures The Company submits the Proxy Form B to shareholders as specified by the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce. It is the form clearly indicating particulars for authorization in details. As a result, shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person can consider whether to grant proxy to any person or any independent director nominated by the Company. The details of directors nominated by the Company for shareholders to select the proxy holder are shown in Enclosure#6. The shareholders may appoint more than one proxy holder for convenience in the case that any proxy holders are unable to attend the meeting so other proxy holders can attend the meeting on their behalf. However, only one proxy holder can attend the meeting and cast a vote. The number of shares cannot be divided to many proxy holders in order to split the votes. In addition, to cast a vote in each agenda, shareholders are entitled to cast a vote for agreement, disagreement, or abstention. However, the Company also provides a Proxy Form A, a simple and general proxy form, and a Proxy Form C, a proxy form that is used only in the case that a shareholder is a foreign investor and a custodian is designated in Thailand to supervise stocks, so that interested shareholders can print out information from the Company's website, www.supalai.comor scan QR code from the Registration Form. 1. Shareholders who are an individual 1.1 Thai Nationality Proxy Form submitted by the Company together with the meeting notice which is completely filled out and affixed with signatures of the grantor and the proxy holder. A copy of identification documents issued by the government entities to shareholders (Grantor). Photo, name and surname of the shareholder (Grantor) must be shown and such documents have not expired, such as identification card or government official card or passport. In the case of changing name or surname, supporting evidence must be submitted and affixed with signature to certify true copy. Identification documents issued by the government entities to a proxy holder under Item 1.1 (2) (a).

1.2 Foreigners Proxy Form submitted by the Company together with the meeting notice which is completely filled out and affixed with signatures of the grantor and the proxy holder. A copy of identification documents issued by the government entities to shareholders (Grantor). ( a) Photo, name and surname of the shareholder (Grantor) must be shown and such documents have not expired, such as identification card or government official card or passport. In the case of changing name or surname, supporting evidence must be submitted and affixed with signature to certify true copy. (3) Identification documents issued by the government entities to a proxy holder under Item 1.2 (2) (a). 2. Shareholders who are a juristic person 2.1 Juristic person registered and incorporated in Thailand Proxy Form submitted by the Company together with the meeting notice which is completely filled out and affixed with signatures of the grantor and the proxy holder. A copy of certificate of juristic person registration of shareholders issued no more than 6 months prior to the meeting date which its true copy is certified by a representative of the juristic person and there is a statement indicating that the juristic person's representative affixing his/her signature in the proxy form has the authority to act on behalf of the juristic person who is the shareholder. A copy of identification documents issued by the government entities of the juristic person's representative affixing his/her signature in the proxy form which is the same as the case of an individual person under Item 1.1 (2)

(a) where the juristic person's representative affixes his/her signature to certify true copy. Identification documents issued by the government entities of the proxy holder which is the same as the case of an individual person under Item 1.1 (3). 2.2 Juristic person registered and incorporated in foreign countries A certified true copy of passport of a shareholder or a representative of the juristic person or a proxy holder (as the case may be). A copy of certificate of juristic person registration of shareholders issued by the government entities of the country where the juristic person is located which has been notarized by a notary public or competent government authority and the date of issued shall not exceed 6 months prior to the meeting date and its true copy is certified by a representative of the juristic person; Such certificate must include the name of the juristic person authorized to sign and bind the juristic person and the conditions or restrictions of authority on affixing signatures, including the location of the headquarters.. Regarding non-English original documents, an English translation must be provided and attached as well and the shareholders or the representative of the juristic person must verify the correctness of such translation.