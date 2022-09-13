Advanced search
    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI

(SPALI)
  Report
Supalai : • Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Form

09/13/2022 | 12:00am EDT
1/4

Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited

in the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Form

Color Photo

2''

1. General Information of the Candidate

(1)

Name-Surname (in English)

(Maiden name

)

(in Thai)

(2)

Identification Card No / Passport No

(3)

Date of Birth

Age

Year

(4)

Nationality

(5)

Marital Status

( ) Single

( ) Married

( ) Divorced

(6) Spouse's Name

(Maiden name

)

(7)

Detail of Children

Name of Children

Date of Birth

Age (Year)

Place of work

2. Current Address

(1)

Business Address

Name

#

Trok/Soi

Road

Subdistrict

District

Province

Tel.

(2)

Home Address

#

Trok/Soi

Road

Subdistrict

District

Province

Tel.

(3)

Overseas Address :

(only for a non-resident, please specify overseas contact address)

2/4

3. Professional Background

  1. Education

Institution

Degree and Major Subject

Year of Graduation

(2) Training / Seminar Course related to Directorship of Listed Company

Course

Organizer

Year of Attendance

4. Working Experiences (Past-Present)

Form year to year

Organization

Type of Business

Position

5. Duties and Responsibilities under Present Positions

6. Shareholding in Supalai Public Company Limited as of

(the proposal date)

Common Shares

shares

Spouse's Common Shares

shares

Minor children (1) Name

holds common shares

shares

(2) Name

holds common shares

shares

3/4

7. Juristic persons in item 6. together hold shares exceeding 30 percent. This includes a case that the aforementioned persons hold more than 10 percent of shares in other juristic persons, which is considered being major shareholders of such juristic persons.

Name of Business

Type of

Related

Number of

Position in

Since

Business

Persons

Shares

Related

(Year)

Business

8. Litigation Records (Except petty mistakes)

Court

Status

Type of Suit

Charge of

Litigated

Case

Judgment

(Plaintiff/Defendant

(Civil/Criminal

Accusation

Sum

No.

/Interpleader)

/Bankruptcy)

  1. Relationship with executive directors, major shareholders and controlling persons of the Company (if any)
  2. Required Documents Certified by the Candidate (Please specify reasons for unavailable items)
    1. Educational records / certificates
    2. A certified true copy of valid National ID card*
    3. A certified true copy of immigration documents / Copy of valid passport (in case of non-residents)
    4. If a director nominee has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy.
    5. A certified true copy of house registration
    6. Reference letter from a present or latest company

*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.

4/4

I (Mr./Mrs./Miss)

__________

, a nominee to be elected as a directors of

Supalai Public Company Limited, consent and acknowledge the aforementioned nomination, and certify that my information is correct and complete. The additional documents attached herewith are also true and correct. I give consent to the Company to collect, use and disclose my data and document.

Director Nominee

(

)

Date

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 03:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 778 M 821 M 821 M
Net income 2022 6 598 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 16 752 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 6,68%
Capitalization 37 989 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 52,8%
Managers and Directors
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Siriporn Wangsapar Chief Financial Officer
Suchawadee Suppha-asa Administration Director
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Administration
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPALAI-14.10%1 034
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.95%35 257
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.05%31 932
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%31 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.74%30 617
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.44%24 602