Supalai : • Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Form

(only for a non-resident, please specify overseas contact address)

Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited

3/4

7. Juristic persons in item 6. together hold shares exceeding 30 percent. This includes a case that the aforementioned persons hold more than 10 percent of shares in other juristic persons, which is considered being major shareholders of such juristic persons.

Name of Business Type of Related Number of Position in Since Business Persons Shares Related (Year) Business

8. Litigation Records (Except petty mistakes)

Court Status Type of Suit Charge of Litigated Case Judgment (Plaintiff/Defendant (Civil/Criminal Accusation Sum No. /Interpleader) /Bankruptcy)

Relationship with executive directors, major shareholders and controlling persons of the Company (if any) Required Documents Certified by the Candidate (Please specify reasons for unavailable items) Educational records / certificates A certified true copy of valid National ID card * A certified true copy of immigration documents / Copy of valid passport (in case of non-residents) If a director nominee has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy. A certified true copy of house registration Reference letter from a present or latest company

*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.