Supalai : • Form to Nominate of Qualified Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.

5. Representation and Warranty

I certify that all information in this form, the evidence of shares holding and other supporting documents are correct. I (all of us) also certify that the total number of shares held (jointly) by me (all of us) is not less than five percent of all the voting shares, which is in accordance with Section 89/28 of the Securities and Exchange Act (No.4) B.E.2551 (Amended).

In this regards, I give consent to Supalai Public Company Limited ("the Company") to collect, use and disclose my personal data, including name, surname, date of share purchase, number of shares held and the ratio of shares held to all the voting shares, for the minutes and attachments of the general meetings of shareholders of the Company and submission to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and for specifying my personal data in the publicly disclosed minutes and attachment. I hereby affix my signature as evidence below.

Shareholder's signature

() Date