Supalai : • Form to Nominate of Qualified Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Form to Nominate of Qualified Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
09/13/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Form to Nominate of Qualified Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limited in the 2023
Annual General Meeting Shareholders
Qualified Candidate for Director Position:
Supplementary Documents to be enclosed with this form
The evidence of shareholding, i.e.
The certificate of shares held issued by securities companies or any other certificates from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. or the Stock Exchange of Thailand or custodian, Securities Paper and certified true copies by such shareholders.
The evidence of Identification:
Natural persons: copy of valid National ID card* / passport (in case of non-residents), attached with certifying signature of such shareholders.
Juristic persons: copy of the company's affidavit issued by Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce or other related agencies, and copy of valid National ID card* or passport (in case of non-residents) of authorized signatories, attached with certifying signatures of the authorized signatories.
If a shareholder has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy.
*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.
5. Representation and Warranty
I certify that all information in this form, the evidence of shares holding and other supporting documents are correct. I (all of us) also certify that the total number of shares held (jointly) by me (all of us) is not less than five percent of all the voting shares, which is in accordance with Section 89/28 of the Securities and Exchange Act (No.4) B.E.2551 (Amended).
In this regards, I give consent to Supalai Public Company Limited ("the Company") to collect, use and disclose my personal data, including name, surname, date of share purchase, number of shares held and the ratio of shares held to all the voting shares, for the minutes and attachments of the general meetings of shareholders of the Company and submission to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and for specifying my personal data in the publicly disclosed minutes and attachment. I hereby affix my signature as evidence below.
Supalai pcl published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 03:59:04 UTC.