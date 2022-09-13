Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Supalai
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI

(SPALI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supalai : • Form to Proposed Agenda of Supalai Public Company Limited for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

09/13/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1/2

Form to Proposed Agenda of Supalai Public Company Limited for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

1. General Information of Supalai Public Company Limited's Shareholder Name (Mr. / Mrs. / Ms. / Company / Others and Surname): Address :

#

Village / Building

Moo

Trok / Soi

Road

Subdistrict

District

Province

Postal Code

Country

Tel

E-mail

Overseas Address : (only for a non-resident,please specify overseas contact address)

2. Number of Shareholding:

shares, amounting to

percent of all the voting shares

as at

3. Proposed Agenda:

Objective: ( ) For Acknowledgement ( ) For Consideration ( ) For Approval

Details and Reasons:

Other information necessary for decision making:

( ) With attachments total

page(s)

( ) Without attachment

4. Supplementary Documents to be Enclosed with this Form 4.1 The evidence of shareholding, i.e.

The certificate of shares held issued by securities companies or any other certificates from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. or the Stock Exchange of Thailand or custodian, Securities Paper and certified true copies by such shareholders.

4.2 The evidence of Identification:

Natural persons: copy of valid National ID card* / passport (in case of non-residents), attached with certifying signature of such shareholders.

Juristic persons: copy of the company's affidavit issued by Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce or other related agencies, and copy of valid National ID card* or passport (in case of non-residents) of authorized signatories, attached with certifying signatures of the authorized signatories.

If a shareholder has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy.

*Please conceal your religion on the certified true copy of the identification card. In case that the religion on the copy of your identification card isn't concealed, the Company will strikethrough it since such data is not required to be processed.

2/2

5. Representation and Warranty

I certify that all information in this form, the evidence of shares holding and other supporting documents are correct. I (all of us) also certify that the total number of shares held (jointly) by me (all of us) is not less than five percent of all the voting shares, which is in accordance with Section 89/28 of the Securities and Exchange Act (No.4) B.E.2551 (Amended).

In this regards, I give consent to Supalai Public Company Limited ("the Company") to collect, use and disclose my personal data, including name, surname, date of share purchase, number of shares held and the ratio of shares held to all the voting shares, for the minutes and attachments of the general meetings of shareholders of the Company and submission to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and for specifying my personal data in the publicly disclosed minutes and attachment. I hereby affix my signature as evidence below.

Shareholder's signature

() Date

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 03:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPALAI
09/13SUPALAI : Notification for the Shareholders to nominate candidate, the question and the ad..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to nominate the Candidate for Being a Directo..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Form to Nominate of Qualified Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Publi..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Bio-data of the Candidate for Directorship of Supalai Public Company Limi..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to submit the Questions regarding the Company..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Form to Submission the Questions in Advance of Supalai Public Company Lim..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : Criteria for Minority Shareholders to Propose the Agenda at the 2023 AGM in Adva..
PU
09/13SUPALAI : • Form to Proposed Agenda of Supalai Public Company Limited for the 2023 An..
PU
08/23SUPALAI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16SUPALAI : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 778 M 821 M 821 M
Net income 2022 6 598 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 16 752 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 6,68%
Capitalization 37 989 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart SUPALAI
Duration : Period :
Supalai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPALAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,50 THB
Average target price 25,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Siriporn Wangsapar Chief Financial Officer
Suchawadee Suppha-asa Administration Director
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Administration
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPALAI-14.10%1 034
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.95%35 257
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.05%31 932
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%31 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.74%30 617
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.44%24 602