    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPALI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-08
19.90 THB   +0.51%
08/09SUPALAI PUBLIC : Financial Statement Q2/2022
PU
08/09SUPALAI PUBLIC : Investment presentation August 2022
PU
08/09SUPALAI PUBLIC : Notification of interim dividend payment
PU
Supalai Public : Financial Statement Q2/2022

08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Review report and interim financial information For the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders of Supalai Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of

Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022, the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Supalai Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that

I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Supachai Phanyawattano

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 3930

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 9 August 2022

Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,702,076

1,625,570

1,200,975

570,534

Trade and other receivables

54,082

51,118

70,606

49,034

Dividend receivable from subsidiaries

2

-

-

85,756

87,990

Short-term loans to subsidiaries and interest receivables

2

-

-

798,695

309,636

Property development costs

3

66,317,528

62,103,940

58,617,192

57,904,955

Deposits for land purchase

279,554

303,839

278,251

247,087

Advance payment for construction materials

315,014

215,931

315,014

215,931

Current portion of cost to obtain contracts with customers

140,440

196,206

122,488

178,265

Other current financial assets

4

787,677

291,967

299,328

291,967

Other current assets

707,221

399,190

370,126

282,127

Total current assets

71,303,592

65,187,761

62,158,431

60,137,526

Non-current assets

Long-term loans to related parties and interest receivables

2

1,109,825

1,075,181

-

-

Other non-current financial assets

4

5,595,008

2,116,325

4,708,631

728,607

Advance payment for investment

5

-

-

3,510,525

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

4,627,355

4,627,355

Investments in joint ventures and associates

6

1,130,399

1,212,561

-

3,600

Investment properties

1,134,777

1,161,123

748,923

764,303

Property, building and equipment

346,085

343,697

216,971

213,873

Goodwill

91,188

91,135

-

-

Intangible assets

71,901

69,861

60,766

60,269

Deferred tax assets

12

210,001

122,648

173,717

99,880

Cost to obtain contracts with customers, net of current portion

66,194

27,390

66,194

27,390

Other non-current assets

26,238

24,557

24,744

23,039

Total non-current assets

9,781,616

6,244,478

14,137,826

6,548,316

Total assets

81,085,208

71,432,239

76,296,257

66,685,842

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 30 June 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Bills of exchange payable

7

3,987,799

3,980,821

3,987,799

3,980,821

Trade and other payables

2, 8

2,522,013

2,468,971

2,029,230

2,224,570

Current portion of borrowings:

- Long-term loans from banks

9

12,702,455

6,536,031

12,575,316

6,318,445

- Debentures

10

7,937,450

5,396,274

7,937,450

5,396,274

Income tax payable

766,862

1,078,916

677,321

976,827

Deposits and advances received from customers

3,207,083

3,288,668

3,153,008

3,244,673

Retention guarantees

724,477

694,395

681,101

656,505

Other current liabilities

347,506

372,694

317,506

316,148

Total current liabilities

32,195,645

23,816,770

31,358,731

23,114,263

Non-current liabilities

Debentures, net of current portion

10

4,022,446

3,976,491

4,022,446

3,976,491

Provision for long-term employee benefits

251,546

241,250

226,021

217,130

Deferred tax liabilities

12

329,220

379,839

37,868

75,251

Other non-current liabilities

134,287

91,558

128,086

86,096

Total non-current liabilities

4,737,499

4,689,138

4,414,421

4,354,968

Total liabilities

36,933,144

28,505,908

35,773,152

27,469,231

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Statement of financial position (continued)

As at 30 June 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Registered

2,145,691,561 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

2,145,692

2,145,692

2,145,692

2,145,692

Issued and fully paid-up

2,143,079,330 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

2,143,079

2,143,079

2,143,079

2,143,079

Share premium

1,498,995

1,498,995

1,498,995

1,498,995

Treasury share premium

11

472,132

453,212

410,665

391,745

Retained earnings

Appropriated

Statutory reserve

214,569

214,569

214,569

214,569

Treasury stock reserve

11

2,959,147

2,999,999

2,959,147

2,999,999

Unappropriated

39,684,698

37,824,295

36,500,392

34,847,086

Treasury stocks

11

(2,959,147)

(2,999,999)

(2,959,147)

(2,999,999)

Other components of shareholders' equity

(737,747)

(64,581)

(244,595)

121,137

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

43,275,726

42,069,569

40,523,105

39,216,611

Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries

876,338

856,762

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

44,152,064

42,926,331

40,523,105

39,216,611

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

81,085,208

71,432,239

76,296,257

66,685,842

-

-

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Directors

