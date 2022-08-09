Supalai Public : Financial Statement Q2/2022

Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Review report and interim financial information For the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders of Supalai Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of
Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022, the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Supalai Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that
I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
Supachai Phanyawattano
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 3930
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 9 August 2022
Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,702,076
1,625,570
1,200,975
570,534
Trade and other receivables
54,082
51,118
70,606
49,034
Dividend receivable from subsidiaries
2
-
-
85,756
87,990
Short-term loans to subsidiaries and interest receivables
2
-
-
798,695
309,636
Property development costs
3
66,317,528
62,103,940
58,617,192
57,904,955
Deposits for land purchase
279,554
303,839
278,251
247,087
Advance payment for construction materials
315,014
215,931
315,014
215,931
Current portion of cost to obtain contracts with customers
140,440
196,206
122,488
178,265
Other current financial assets
4
787,677
291,967
299,328
291,967
Other current assets
707,221
399,190
370,126
282,127
Total current assets
71,303,592
65,187,761
62,158,431
60,137,526
Non-current assets
Long-term loans to related parties and interest receivables
2
1,109,825
1,075,181
-
-
Other non-current financial assets
4
5,595,008
2,116,325
4,708,631
728,607
Advance payment for investment
5
-
-
3,510,525
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
4,627,355
4,627,355
Investments in joint ventures and associates
6
1,130,399
1,212,561
-
3,600
Investment properties
1,134,777
1,161,123
748,923
764,303
Property, building and equipment
346,085
343,697
216,971
213,873
Goodwill
91,188
91,135
-
-
Intangible assets
71,901
69,861
60,766
60,269
Deferred tax assets
12
210,001
122,648
173,717
99,880
Cost to obtain contracts with customers, net of current portion
66,194
27,390
66,194
27,390
Other non-current assets
26,238
24,557
24,744
23,039
Total non-current assets
9,781,616
6,244,478
14,137,826
6,548,316
Total assets
81,085,208
71,432,239
76,296,257
66,685,842
Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 30 June 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Bills of exchange payable
7
3,987,799
3,980,821
3,987,799
3,980,821
Trade and other payables
2, 8
2,522,013
2,468,971
2,029,230
2,224,570
Current portion of borrowings:
- Long-term loans from banks
9
12,702,455
6,536,031
12,575,316
6,318,445
- Debentures
10
7,937,450
5,396,274
7,937,450
5,396,274
Income tax payable
766,862
1,078,916
677,321
976,827
Deposits and advances received from customers
3,207,083
3,288,668
3,153,008
3,244,673
Retention guarantees
724,477
694,395
681,101
656,505
Other current liabilities
347,506
372,694
317,506
316,148
Total current liabilities
32,195,645
23,816,770
31,358,731
23,114,263
Non-current liabilities
Debentures, net of current portion
10
4,022,446
3,976,491
4,022,446
3,976,491
Provision for long-term employee benefits
251,546
241,250
226,021
217,130
Deferred tax liabilities
12
329,220
379,839
37,868
75,251
Other non-current liabilities
134,287
91,558
128,086
86,096
Total non-current liabilities
4,737,499
4,689,138
4,414,421
4,354,968
Total liabilities
36,933,144
28,505,908
35,773,152
27,469,231
Supalai Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Statement of financial position (continued)
As at 30 June 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Registered
2,145,691,561 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
2,145,692
2,145,692
2,145,692
2,145,692
Issued and fully paid-up
2,143,079,330 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
2,143,079
2,143,079
2,143,079
2,143,079
Share premium
1,498,995
1,498,995
1,498,995
1,498,995
Treasury share premium
11
472,132
453,212
410,665
391,745
Retained earnings
Appropriated
Statutory reserve
214,569
214,569
214,569
214,569
Treasury stock reserve
11
2,959,147
2,999,999
2,959,147
2,999,999
Unappropriated
39,684,698
37,824,295
36,500,392
34,847,086
Treasury stocks
11
(2,959,147)
(2,999,999)
(2,959,147)
(2,999,999)
Other components of shareholders' equity
(737,747)
(64,581)
(244,595)
121,137
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
43,275,726
42,069,569
40,523,105
39,216,611
Non-controlling interests of the subsidiaries
876,338
856,762
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
44,152,064
42,926,331
40,523,105
39,216,611
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
81,085,208
71,432,239
76,296,257
66,685,842
Directors
