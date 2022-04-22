Supalai Public : Report From for the Resale of Shares
04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Report Form for the Resale of shares
Subject : Report Form for the Resale of Shares
on the Exchange
Report date : 22-Apr-2022
1. Result of resale repurchased shares
Resale date : 22-Apr-2022
Number of shares resold (shares) : 300,000
Highest price (THB per share) : 22.70
Lowest price (THB per share) : 22.60
Total received (THB) : 6,800,000.00
2. Number of repurchased shares which have not been resold
Number of shares repurchased which have : 193,889,800
not been resold (unit: shares)
Number of shares repurchased which have : 9.05
not been resold as % of paid-up shares
Total value of shares repurchased which : 2,983,858,071.00
have not been resold(THB)
Due date for the resale of shares : 09-Jul-2023
The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and
complete in all respects
Signature _________________
( Mrs.Siriporn Wangsapar )
Assistant Managing Director of Accounting
and Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.