Supalai Public : Report From for the Resale of Shares

Report Form for the Resale of shares Subject : Report Form for the Resale of Shares on the Exchange Report date : 22-Apr-2022 1. Result of resale repurchased shares Resale date : 22-Apr-2022 Number of shares resold (shares) : 300,000 Highest price (THB per share) : 22.70 Lowest price (THB per share) : 22.60 Total received (THB) : 6,800,000.00 2. Number of repurchased shares which have not been resold Number of shares repurchased which have : 193,889,800 not been resold (unit: shares) Number of shares repurchased which have : 9.05 not been resold as % of paid-up shares Total value of shares repurchased which : 2,983,858,071.00 have not been resold(THB) Due date for the resale of shares : 09-Jul-2023 The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects Signature _________________ ( Mrs.Siriporn Wangsapar ) Assistant Managing Director of Accounting and Finance Authorized Persons to Disclose Information ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.