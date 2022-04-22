Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Supalai Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPALI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
22.50 THB   -0.44%
06:48aSUPALAI PUBLIC : Report From for the Resale of Shares
PU
04/20SUPALAI PUBLIC : Report From for the Resale of Shares
PU
04/19SUPALAI PUBLIC : The resale of share repurchase project
PU
Supalai Public : Report From for the Resale of Shares

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:09:18
Headline
Report From for the Resale of Shares
Symbol
SPALI
Source
SPALI
Full Detailed News 
                Report Form for the Resale of shares

Subject                                  : Report Form for the Resale of Shares 
on the Exchange
Report date                              : 22-Apr-2022
1. Result of resale repurchased shares
Resale date                              : 22-Apr-2022
Number of shares resold (shares)         : 300,000
Highest price (THB per share)            : 22.70
Lowest price (THB per share)             : 22.60
Total received (THB)                     : 6,800,000.00
2. Number of repurchased shares which have not been resold
Number of shares repurchased which have  : 193,889,800
not been resold (unit: shares)
Number of shares repurchased which have  : 9.05
not been resold as % of paid-up shares
Total value of shares repurchased which  : 2,983,858,071.00
have not been resold(THB)
Due date for the resale of shares        : 09-Jul-2023

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and 
complete in all respects

                         Signature _________________
                                     ( Mrs.Siriporn Wangsapar )
                                       Assistant Managing Director of Accounting
 and Finance
                                 Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 409 M 868 M 868 M
Net income 2022 6 610 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 16 116 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,13x
Yield 2022 5,44%
Capitalization 43 841 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supalai Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,50 THB
Average target price 25,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Suchawadee Suppha-asa Administration Director
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Lead Independent Director
Anant Gatepithaya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.88%1 294
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%34 944
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 391
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.03%32 494
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.16%31 952
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.99%30 980