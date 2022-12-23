Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Coupon Payment

23.12.2022 17:47:34 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT (6SBA), ISIN BG2100009179, shall be resumed as of 29 December 2022.

The reason is a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 08 December 2022, received from the issuer.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

