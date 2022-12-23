Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Super Borovets Property Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBPF   BG1100041067

SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT

(SBPF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
2.960 BGN    0.00%
01:18pSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
12/20An unknown buyer has agreed to acquire Rest and Fly and Balchik Lodzistik Park from Super Borovets Property Fund REIT.
CI
12/02Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Partial Repayment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Coupon Payment

12/23/2022 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coupon Payment 23.12.2022 17:47:34 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT (6SBA), ISIN BG2100009179, shall be resumed as of 29 December 2022.
The reason is a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 08 December 2022, received from the issuer.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS Varna published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:10:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT
01:18pSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
12/20An unknown buyer has agreed to acquire Rest and Fly and Balchik Lodzistik Park from Sup..
CI
12/02Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Partial Repayment
PU
12/02Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
11/28Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a b..
PU
08/22Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a b..
PU
06/08Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
06/02Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
02/28Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
01/28Super Borovets Property Fund REIT Announces Establishment of Sole Proprietorship Limite..
CI
More news
Chart SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Hristina Asenova Tasheva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kameliya Petrova Stoyanova Chairman
Gloriya Valentinova Rashkova Director
Mariya Ilieva Director-Investor Relations