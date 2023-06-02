Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
02.06.2023 10:00:02 (local time)
Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas
- BSE code: 6SBA
- ISIN: BG2100009179
- Date of interest payment: 08.06.2023
- Coupon rate: 4.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 07.06.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 05.06.2023 (Ex Date: 06.06.2023).
