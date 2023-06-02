Advanced search
SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT

(SBPF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-21
2.880 BGN   -.--%
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Coupon Payment

06/02/2023 | 03:05am EDT
Coupon Payment 02.06.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas
- BSE code: 6SBA
- ISIN: BG2100009179
- Date of interest payment: 08.06.2023
- Coupon rate: 4.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 07.06.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 05.06.2023 (Ex Date: 06.06.2023).

Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS Varna published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:04:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,48 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net income 2021 3,02 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net Debt 2021 38,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,3 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 74,6x
EV / Sales 2021 41,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krasimir Stoyanov Stoyanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viliana Petrova Bozhilova Chairman
Rozaliya Georgieva Kalvakova Director & Accountant
Ivan Slaveyko Slavov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT-4.00%37
GECINA1.26%7 534
MIRVAC GROUP7.98%5 871
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.55%5 531
THE GPT GROUP-0.24%5 192
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.31%4 857
