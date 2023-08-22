Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT (6SBA), ISIN BG2100009179, is resumed as of 22 August 2023 in connection with a received notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 08 June 2023.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 400.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Surveillance Department at 359 2/ 9370944 or 9370942.
