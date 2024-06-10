Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT (6SBA)
The calculation of interest accrued on the bond issue of Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT (6SBA), ISIN BG2100009179, is discontinued as of 10 June 2024.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 300. The reason is the delay in coupon and amortisation payment, due by 08 June 2024.
For further information, contact the BSE Trade Administration Department at +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS Varna published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 14:43:04 UTC.