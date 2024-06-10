Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS is a Bulgaria-based collective investment. The Collective Investment is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which is a joint-stock company with a special investment purpose to invest funds obtained through the issue of securities in real estate by purchasing ownership rights and other property rights to real estate, carrying out construction and improvement works in the purchased real estate, in order to transfer them to management, rental, lease, lease and/or sale. The Trust invests in real estate that is deemed income-producing in a range of property sectors. The Trust owns and operates various properties in the state of Bulgaria and has an investment strategy focused on building and acquiring further property from various sectors with an interest in the travel sector and hotels.

Sector Diversified REITs