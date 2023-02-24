Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Super Borovets Property Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBPF   BG1100041067

SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT

(SBPF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
3.000 BGN   -.--%
10:42aSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
02/01Super Borovets Property Fund REIT agreed to acquire Hotel Mursalitsa in Pamporovo for approximately BGN 18.9 million.
CI
01/19Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BUL:BSP) agreed to acquire Balchik Lodzistik Park EAD for BGN 10.5 million.
CI
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

02/24/2023 | 10:42am EST
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 24.02.2023 17:05:55 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue, ISIN BG2100009179, of Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT (6SBA).
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Financials
Sales 2021 2,48 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net income 2021 3,02 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net Debt 2021 38,9 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,1 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 74,6x
EV / Sales 2021 41,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hristina Asenova Tasheva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kameliya Petrova Stoyanova Chairman
Gloriya Valentinova Rashkova Director
Mariya Ilieva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT0.00%38
GECINA12.87%8 397
THE GPT GROUP8.81%5 951
MIRVAC GROUP3.29%5 901
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-6.63%5 324
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.9.93%3 724