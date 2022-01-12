Log in
    SBPF   BG1100041067

SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT

(SBPF)
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

01/12/2022 | 11:06am EST
12.01.2022

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (SBPF)
Due to the lack of quorum, the extraordinary GMS convened by Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT on 11 January 2022 has not been held.
Therefore, the EGM will be held on 26 January 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 12 January 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, has been 10 January 2022 (Ex Date: 11 January 2022).

Disclaimer

Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS Varna published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 16:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
