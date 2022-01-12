Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

12.01.2022 17:27:19 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (SBPF)

Due to the lack of quorum, the extraordinary GMS convened by Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT on 11 January 2022 has not been held.

Therefore, the EGM will be held on 26 January 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 12 January 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, has been 10 January 2022 (Ex Date: 11 January 2022).

