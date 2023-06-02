Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Partial Repayment

02.06.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas

- BSE code: 6SBA

- ISIN code: BG2100009179

- Date of partial repayment: 08.06.2023

- Total partial repayment: EUR 1000000

- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 07.06.2023 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 05.06.2023 (Ex Date: 06.06.2023).

- Following 08.06.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 4000000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 05.06.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 400.

