Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Super Borovets Property Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBPF   BG1100041067

SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT

(SBPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-21
2.880 BGN   -.--%
03:05aSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
03:05aSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Partial Repayment
PU
05/03Aktiv Properties REIT (BUL:AKTV) entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Rest and Fly EOOD from Super Borovets Property Fund REIT (BUL:SBPF).
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Partial Repayment

06/02/2023 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Partial Repayment 02.06.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas
- BSE code: 6SBA
- ISIN code: BG2100009179
- Date of partial repayment: 08.06.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 1000000
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 07.06.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 05.06.2023 (Ex Date: 06.06.2023).
- Following 08.06.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 4000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 05.06.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 400.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS Varna published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:04:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT
03:05aSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
03:05aSuper Borovets Property Fund Reit : Partial Repayment
PU
05/03Aktiv Properties REIT (BUL:AKTV) entered into share purchase ..
CI
03/29Aktiv Properties Plans to Buy Rest and Fly
CI
03/17Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
03/02Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
02/24Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a b..
PU
02/01Super Borovets Property Fund REIT agreed to acquire Hotel Mursalitsa in Pamporovo for a..
CI
01/19Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BUL:BSP) agre..
CI
2022Super Borovets Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,48 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
Net income 2021 3,02 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net Debt 2021 38,9 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,3 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 74,6x
EV / Sales 2021 41,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Super Borovets Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krasimir Stoyanov Stoyanov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viliana Petrova Bozhilova Chairman
Rozaliya Georgieva Kalvakova Director & Accountant
Ivan Slaveyko Slavov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER BOROVETS PROPERTY FUND REIT-4.00%37
GECINA1.26%7 534
MIRVAC GROUP7.98%5 871
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.55%5 531
THE GPT GROUP-0.24%5 192
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.31%4 857
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer