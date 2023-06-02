Super Borovets Property Fund REIT : Partial Repayment

Partial Repayment
02.06.2023 10:00:03 (local time)
Company: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas (6SBA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Super Borovetz Property Fund REIT-Burgas
- BSE code: 6SBA
- ISIN code: BG2100009179
- Date of partial repayment: 08.06.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 1000000
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 07.06.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 05.06.2023 (Ex Date: 06.06.2023).
- Following 08.06.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 4000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 05.06.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 400.
Disclaimer
Super Borovets Property Fund ADSITS Varna published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:04:21 UTC.