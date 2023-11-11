Super Crop Safe Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Super Crop Safe Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 64.16 million compared to INR 67.48 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 64.03 million compared to INR 67.48 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.16 million compared to INR 2.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.08 compared to INR 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.08 compared to INR 0.07 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 122.27 million compared to INR 110.42 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 122.42 million compared to INR 110.43 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4.98 million compared to net loss of INR 0.797 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.13 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.13 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.02 a year ago.