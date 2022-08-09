Super Energy Power Plant Infrastructure Fund : Details of Asset as of 30 June 2022

|
Super Energy Power Plant Infrastructure Fund
Details of Asset
1.
Details of Asset
:
Right of Net Revenue from 19 projects of very small power producer-
typed ground mounted solar power plant business of 17 Aunyawee Holding
Co., Ltd. and Health Planet Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd. which located in
8 provinces i.e. Patumthani, Saraburi, Samutsakorn, Samutprakarn, Prachinburi,
Sakaew, Phichit and Petchaboon. As per Power Purchase Agreements
with the Provincial Electricity Authority or Metropolitan Electricity Authority
(as the case maybe), the total maximum generation capacity of all projects
accounts for 118 megawatts. The period of the Net Revenue Transfer Agreement
starts from 14 August 2019 until the end of Power Purchase Agreements of
each project which lasted for approximately 21-22 years from 14 August 2019.
The longest Power Purchase Agreement will end by 26 December 2041.
2.
Operator
:
17 Aunyawee Holding Co., Ltd. and Health Planet Management (Thailand)
Co., Ltd. Both companies have appointed Super Energy Corporation Public
Company Limited, their parent company, to provide services in managing
all power plant projects.
3.
Appraisal Value *
:
THB 7,242,000,000 (as of 30 June 2022)
4.
Date of Valuation
:
12 July 2022
5.
Appraiser
:
15 Business Advisory Limited
Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report from the Management Company.