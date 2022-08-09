Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Super Energy Power Plant Infrastructure Fund
  News
  Summary
    SUPEREIF   TH9294010003

SUPER ENERGY POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(SUPEREIF)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
11.80 THB    0.00%
08/08SUPER ENERGY POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Report NAV as at 30 June 2022
PU
06/29SUPER ENERGY POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Report NAV as at 31 May 2022
PU
05/27SUPER ENERGY POWER PLANT INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Report NAV as at 30 April 2022
PU
Super Energy Power Plant Infrastructure Fund : Details of Asset as of 30 June 2022

08/09/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Super Energy Power Plant Infrastructure Fund

Details of Asset

1.

Details of Asset

:

Right of Net Revenue from 19 projects of very small power producer-

typed ground mounted solar power plant business of 17 Aunyawee Holding

Co., Ltd. and Health Planet Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd. which located in

8 provinces i.e. Patumthani, Saraburi, Samutsakorn, Samutprakarn, Prachinburi,

Sakaew, Phichit and Petchaboon. As per Power Purchase Agreements

with the Provincial Electricity Authority or Metropolitan Electricity Authority

(as the case maybe), the total maximum generation capacity of all projects

accounts for 118 megawatts. The period of the Net Revenue Transfer Agreement

starts from 14 August 2019 until the end of Power Purchase Agreements of

each project which lasted for approximately 21-22 years from 14 August 2019.

The longest Power Purchase Agreement will end by 26 December 2041.

2.

Operator

:

17 Aunyawee Holding Co., Ltd. and Health Planet Management (Thailand)

Co., Ltd. Both companies have appointed Super Energy Corporation Public

Company Limited, their parent company, to provide services in managing

all power plant projects.

3.

Appraisal Value *

:

THB 7,242,000,000 (as of 30 June 2022)

4.

Date of Valuation

:

12 July 2022

5.

Appraiser

:

15 Business Advisory Limited

  • The appraiser utilized income approach method in assessing the asset value since such assets are income-producing assets. The appraiser forecasted project revenues deducting project expenses (details as stipulated in the Net Revenue Transfer Agreement) over the remaining period of such agreement and calculated the asset value by discounting the Net Revenue result to present value at the discount rate of 7.20% p.a.

Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report from the Management Company.

Disclaimer

Super Energy Power Plant Infrastructure Fund published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
