Super : 2021 Fixed Income Investor Roadshow Presentation

DISCLAIMER

The financial information pertaining to Super Group Limited's (Super Group's) results are exactly as published on SENS in terms of the JSE Limited's Listings Requirements.

This presentation contains certain financial information which has been prepared for illustrative purposes only. The directors are responsible for compiling this financial information which has not been reviewed nor audited by Super Group's external auditor.

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" regarding beliefs or expectations of Super Group, its directors and other members of its senior management about Super Group's financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, strategy and business and the transactions described in this presentation. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Super Group and are difficult to predict, that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Super Group or the industry in which it operates to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each member of Super Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide or disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.