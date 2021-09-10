Super : 2021 Fixed Income Investor Roadshow Presentation

2021 FIXED INCOME DEBT INVESTOR ROADSHOW
10 September 2021
DISCLAIMER
The financial information pertaining to Super Group Limited's (Super Group's) results are exactly as published on SENS in terms of the JSE Limited's Listings Requirements.
This presentation contains certain financial information which has been prepared for illustrative purposes only. The directors are responsible for compiling this financial information which has not been reviewed nor audited by Super Group's external auditor.
This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" regarding beliefs or expectations of Super Group, its directors and other members of its senior management about Super Group's financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, strategy and business and the transactions described in this presentation. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Super Group and are difficult to predict, that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Super Group or the industry in which it operates to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each member of Super Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide or disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.
2021 FIXED INCOME DEBT INVESTOR ROADSHOW
RECAP OF FY2021
For year ended 30 June 2021
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
for the year ended 30 June 2021
Revenue
14%
R39.5 billion
2020: R34.6 billion
Dividend per share declared
47 cents
2020: Nil
Operating profit
44%
R2 273 million
2020: R1 578 million
Cash generated from operations
11%
R4 785 million
2020: R4 302 million
EPS
645%
284 cents
2020: Loss of 52 cents
NAV per share
4%
R32.35
2020: R31.16
HEPS
89%
285 cents
2020: 151 cents
Gearing (excl IFRS 16)
730bp
16.8%
2020: 24.1%
FIXED INCOME DEBT INVESTOR Roadshow Presentation 2021
United Kingdom
South Africa
-
-
Tax-breakson lower-emission vehicles and consumer interest in hybrids and EVs triggering demand in eStart solution
-
UK dealerships impacted by Level 5-lockdowns for nearly five months in FY2021
-
Brexit result in December 2020 with limited impact on dealerships
-
High lockdown levels negatively impacted the liquor, QSR, tourism and hospitality industries
-
Commodity volumes increased
as the manufacturing sector slowly returned to normal operating levels
-
Unemployment continues to rise
Delay in the issue of FML tenders across parastatals and corporates
-
SA dealerships experienced a demand for less expensive new vehicles and heightened demand for used stock
-
Registration offices remain disrupted by outbreaks of Covid
Supply Chain Africa
SG Fleet
Supply Chain Europe
Dealerships SA
Fleet Africa
Dealerships UK
European Union German automotive manufacturing volumes recovering, however microchip crisis continues unabated
-
EU economies opening up and trading levels returning to normal
-
Brexit has been resolved optimally
Africa Commodities (incl fuel, tyres and minerals) showed Covid-19 related volume declines
-
Border delays severely impacted cross-border operations
-
FML market continued to gain good momentum
Australasia Australian corporate activity increased with strong new business pipelines
-
Improved consumer sentiment positively impacts novated lease market
-
New Zealand economy showing growth
Despite the ongoing pandemic, advanced economies showing recovery, with emerging markets lagging
FIXED INCOME DEBT INVESTOR Roadshow Presentation 2021
