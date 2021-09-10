Log in
Super : 2021 Fixed Income Investor Roadshow Presentation

09/10/2021
2021 FIXED INCOME DEBT INVESTOR ROADSHOW

10 September 2021

DISCLAIMER

The financial information pertaining to Super Group Limited's (Super Group's) results are exactly as published on SENS in terms of the JSE Limited's Listings Requirements.

This presentation contains certain financial information which has been prepared for illustrative purposes only. The directors are responsible for compiling this financial information which has not been reviewed nor audited by Super Group's external auditor.

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" regarding beliefs or expectations of Super Group, its directors and other members of its senior management about Super Group's financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, strategy and business and the transactions described in this presentation. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Super Group and are difficult to predict, that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Super Group or the industry in which it operates to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each member of Super Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide or disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

RECAP OF FY2021

For year ended 30 June 2021

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

for the year ended 30 June 2021

Revenue

14%

R39.5 billion

2020: R34.6 billion

Dividend per share declared

47 cents

2020: Nil

Operating profit

44%

R2 273 million

2020: R1 578 million

Cash generated from operations

11%

R4 785 million

2020: R4 302 million

EPS

645%

284 cents

2020: Loss of 52 cents

NAV per share

4%

R32.35

2020: R31.16

HEPS

89%

285 cents

2020: 151 cents

Gearing (excl IFRS 16)

730bp

16.8%

2020: 24.1%

THE TRADING ENVIRONMENT

United Kingdom

South Africa

    • Tax-breakson lower-emission vehicles and consumer interest in hybrids and EVs triggering demand in eStart solution
    • UK dealerships impacted by Level 5-lockdowns for nearly five months in FY2021
    • Brexit result in December 2020 with limited impact on dealerships
  • High lockdown levels negatively impacted the liquor, QSR, tourism and hospitality industries
  • Commodity volumes increased

as the manufacturing sector slowly returned to normal operating levels

  • Unemployment continues to rise

Delay in the issue of FML tenders across parastatals and corporates

  • SA dealerships experienced a demand for less expensive new vehicles and heightened demand for used stock
  • Registration offices remain disrupted by outbreaks of Covid

Supply Chain Africa

SG Fleet

Supply Chain Europe

Dealerships SA

Fleet Africa

Dealerships UK

European Union German automotive manufacturing volumes recovering, however microchip crisis continues unabated

  • EU economies opening up and trading levels returning to normal
  • Brexit has been resolved optimally

Africa Commodities (incl fuel, tyres and minerals) showed Covid-19 related volume declines

  • Border delays severely impacted cross-border operations
  • FML market continued to gain good momentum

Australasia Australian corporate activity increased with strong new business pipelines

  • Improved consumer sentiment positively impacts novated lease market
  • New Zealand economy showing growth

Despite the ongoing pandemic, advanced economies showing recovery, with emerging markets lagging

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Super Group Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
