Super : Dealing in Securities by Super Group share incentive scheme

Super Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1943/016107/06)
Share code: SPG
Legal Entity Identifier: 378900A8FDADE26AD654
Debt company code: BISGL
ISIN: ZAE000161832 ("Super Group")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY SUPER GROUP SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Super Group advises that it has been informed of the following dealings in its shares:
|
Purchaser
|
Super Group Share Incentive Scheme
|
Company
|
Super Group
|
Date of transaction
|
04 March
|
2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
Details of transaction
|
Purchase of shares by Super Group Share
|
|
Incentive Scheme in terms of Clause 14.13 of
|
|
the Share Appreciation Right Scheme 2005 as
|
|
amended on 29 November 2010 to satisfy the
|
|
scheme's obligations
|
Class of securities
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of shares purchased
|
147,733
|
|
Highest price
|
R30.5000
|
|
Lowest price
|
R29.5500
|
|
Volume average weighted
|
|
|
price
|
R30.1900
|
|
Total value of transaction
|
R4,460,066.35
|
Clearance to deal
|
Yes
|
Sandton
08 March 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Super Group Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:32:10 UTC.