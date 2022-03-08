Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Super Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPG   ZAE000161832

SUPER GROUP LIMITED

(SPG)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-06
28.94 ZAR   -4.68%
09:33aSUPER : Dealing in Securities by an executive director
PU
09:33aSUPER : Dealing in Securities by Super Group share incentive scheme
PU
03/04SUPER : Resignation of Board Chairman
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Super : Dealing in Securities by Super Group share incentive scheme

03/08/2022 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Super Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1943/016107/06)

Share code: SPG

Legal Entity Identifier: 378900A8FDADE26AD654

Debt company code: BISGL

ISIN: ZAE000161832 ("Super Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY SUPER GROUP SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Super Group advises that it has been informed of the following dealings in its shares:

Purchaser

Super Group Share Incentive Scheme

Company

Super Group

Date of transaction

04 March

2022

Nature of transaction

On-market purchase of shares

Details of transaction

Purchase of shares by Super Group Share

Incentive Scheme in terms of Clause 14.13 of

the Share Appreciation Right Scheme 2005 as

amended on 29 November 2010 to satisfy the

scheme's obligations

Class of securities

Ordinary shares

Number of shares purchased

147,733

Highest price

R30.5000

Lowest price

R29.5500

Volume average weighted

price

R30.1900

Total value of transaction

R4,460,066.35

Clearance to deal

Yes

Sandton

08 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Super Group Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPER GROUP LIMITED
09:33aSUPER : Dealing in Securities by an executive director
PU
09:33aSUPER : Dealing in Securities by Super Group share incentive scheme
PU
03/04SUPER : Resignation of Board Chairman
PU
03/04Super Group Limited Receives Resignation of Phillip Vallet as Board Chairman
CI
03/03SUPER : SPG010 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
01/30Super Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Public Investment Corporation Limited acquired additional unknown stake in Super Group ..
CI
2021SUPER GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021EVOLUTION : and Betway strengthen partnership in the US
AQ
2021Public Investment Corporation Limited acquired an unknown additional stake in Super Gro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44 526 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
Net income 2022 1 215 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net Debt 2022 5 529 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 10 446 M 683 M 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 289
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SUPER GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Super Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,94 ZAR
Average target price 37,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter William Mountford Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Colin Alexander Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Debt Officer
Phillip Vallet Non-Executive Chairman
Valentine Chitalu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
David Ian Cathrall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER GROUP LIMITED-14.91%683
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.20%15 741
D'IETEREN GROUP-22.61%7 689
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-10.28%7 439
AUTONATION, INC.-6.85%6 713
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.8.88%4 361