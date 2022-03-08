Super : Dealing in Securities by Super Group share incentive scheme

Super Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1943/016107/06)

Share code: SPG

Legal Entity Identifier: 378900A8FDADE26AD654

Debt company code: BISGL

ISIN: ZAE000161832 ("Super Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY SUPER GROUP SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Super Group advises that it has been informed of the following dealings in its shares:

Purchaser Super Group Share Incentive Scheme Company Super Group Date of transaction 04 March 2022 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of shares Details of transaction Purchase of shares by Super Group Share Incentive Scheme in terms of Clause 14.13 of the Share Appreciation Right Scheme 2005 as amended on 29 November 2010 to satisfy the scheme's obligations Class of securities Ordinary shares Number of shares purchased 147,733 Highest price R30.5000 Lowest price R29.5500 Volume average weighted price R30.1900 Total value of transaction R4,460,066.35 Clearance to deal Yes

Sandton

08 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited