Super : Dealing in Securities by an executive director
03/08/2022 | 09:33am EST
Super Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1943/016107/06)
Share code: SPG
Legal Entity Identifier: 378900A8FDADE26AD654
Debt company code: BISGL
ISIN: ZAE000161832 ("Super Group")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements and paragraphs 6.42 to 6.45 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, Super Group advises that it has been informed of the following dealings in its shares:
Executive Director Company
Date of transaction Nature of transaction Nature of interest Class of securities Number of shares purchased Highest Price
Lowest Price
Volume Average Weighted Price Total value of transaction
Peter Mountford Super Group Limited 07 March 2022
On market Purchase of shares Direct, beneficial Ordinary shares
4 617
R28.3900
R28.3800
R28.3854
R131 055.46
The required clearance per paragraphs 3.66 and 6.45 of the Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements respectively was obtained.
Sandton
08 March 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
