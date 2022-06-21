Super : SPG007 - Interest Payment Notification

Super Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1943/016107/06)
Debt company code: BISGL
LEI: 378900A8FDADE26AD654
Bond code: SPG007
ISIN: ZAG000160235 ("Super Group")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 19 September 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
SPG007
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000160235
|
Coupon:
|
6.59167%
|
Interest period:
|
20 June 2022 to 18 September 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R 10 271 266.61
|
Payment date:
|
19 September 2022
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
Sandton
21 June 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Super Group Limited published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.