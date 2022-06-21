Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Super Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPG   ZAE000161832

SUPER GROUP LIMITED

(SPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
30.17 ZAR   +2.20%
04:34aSUPER : SPG007 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
06/17SUPER : SPG005 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
06/01SUPER : SPG010 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
Summary 
Summary

Super : SPG007 - Interest Payment Notification

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Super Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1943/016107/06)

Debt company code: BISGL

LEI: 378900A8FDADE26AD654

Bond code: SPG007

ISIN: ZAG000160235 ("Super Group")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 19 September 2022:

Bond code:

SPG007

ISIN:

ZAG000160235

Coupon:

6.59167%

Interest period:

20 June 2022 to 18 September 2022

Interest amount due:

R 10 271 266.61

Payment date:

19 September 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

Sandton

21 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Super Group Limited published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
