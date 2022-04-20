Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Super Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPG   ZAE000161832

SUPER GROUP LIMITED

(SPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-18
27.22 ZAR   +0.07%
05:05aSUPER : SPG008 SPG009 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
04/19SUPER : Dealing in Securities by an Executive Director and Group Company Secretary
PU
03/29SUPER : SPG004 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Super : SPG008 SPG009 - Interest Payment Notifications

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Super Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1943/016107/06)

Debt company code: BISGL

LEI: 378900A8FDADE26AD654

Bond code: SPG008 & SPG009

ISIN: ZAG000163254 & ZAG000163262

("Super Group")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 15 July 2022:

Bond code:

SPG008

ISIN:

ZAG000163254

Coupon:

5.77333%

Interest period:

19 April 2022 to 14 July 2022

Interest amount due:

R 3 440 271.99

Payment date:

15 July 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

Bond code:

SPG009

ISIN:

ZAG000163262

Coupon:

5.96333%

Interest period:

19 April 2022 to 14 July 2022

Interest amount due:

R 4 974 887.63

Payment date:

15 July 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

Sandton

20 April 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Super Group Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPER GROUP LIMITED
05:05aSUPER : SPG008 SPG009 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
04/19SUPER : Dealing in Securities by an Executive Director and Group Company Secretary
PU
03/29SUPER : SPG004 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
03/22SUPER : Dealing in Securities by Super Group Share Incentive Scheme
PU
03/18SUPER : SPG006 SPG007 - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
03/17SUPER : Dealing by the Super Group Limited Share Incentive Scheme
PU
03/16SUPER : Dealing in securities by Super Group Share Incentive Scheme
PU
03/16SUPER : Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary
PU
03/16SUPER : SPG005 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
03/14SUPER : Dealing in securities by Super Group Share Incentive Scheme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44 526 M 2 979 M 2 979 M
Net income 2022 1 215 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net Debt 2022 5 529 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 9 825 M 657 M 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 12 289
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SUPER GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Super Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPER GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,22 ZAR
Average target price 37,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter William Mountford Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Colin Alexander Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Debt Officer
Phillip Vallet Non-Executive Chairman
Valentine Chitalu Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
David Ian Cathrall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER GROUP LIMITED-19.96%657
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.40%16 214
D'IETEREN GROUP-12.88%8 603
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.34%7 753
AUTONATION, INC.-7.03%6 667
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-4.93%3 808