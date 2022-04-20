Super : SPG008 SPG009 - Interest Payment Notifications

Super Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1943/016107/06)
Debt company code: BISGL
LEI: 378900A8FDADE26AD654
Bond code: SPG008 & SPG009
ISIN: ZAG000163254 & ZAG000163262
("Super Group")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 15 July 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
SPG008
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000163254
|
Coupon:
|
5.77333%
|
Interest period:
|
19 April 2022 to 14 July 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R 3 440 271.99
|
Payment date:
|
15 July 2022
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
|
Bond code:
|
SPG009
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000163262
|
Coupon:
|
5.96333%
|
Interest period:
|
19 April 2022 to 14 July 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R 4 974 887.63
|
Payment date:
|
15 July 2022
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
|
Sandton
|
20 April 2022
|
Debt Sponsor
|
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
