Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced second quarter 2023 consolidated financial results.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, commented: “Super Group has delivered financial results that reflect our ongoing focus on both an optimized global footprint and investment in long-term growth. This quarter's strong revenue performance has delivered enhanced economies of scale in multiple markets, resulting in significant year-over-year growth in Operational EBITDA, ex-US. We remain confident in our business model and focused in our search for future growth opportunities in the global online casino and sports betting industry.”

Alinda van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Super Group, stated: “Our second quarter results, ex-US included record revenue and solid Operational EBITDA of €82.6 million. Our monthly active customer numbers continue to show momentum reaching 3.7 million which we believe is a key driver for future growth. Achieving scale in each of our markets, combined with driving cost efficiencies throughout the business remain our focus for long-term growth and bringing us back to consistent ex-US EBITDA margin from operations of greater than 20%. With regards to the US, the business is tracking in-line with expectations and we are confident in our strategy."

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 19% to €380.8 million for the second quarter 2023 from €320.8 million in the same period from the prior year driven by growth from Africa and Middle East and European markets partially offset by declines from North America (predominantly in Canada due to regulatory changes in Ontario) and Asia-Pacific markets.
  • Profit for the period for the second quarter 2023 was €27.6 million, which included a non-cash charge of €6.1 million related to the increase in fair value of a liability for a call option granted to a third-party to purchase the B2B division of Digital Gaming Corporation Limited ("DGC"), which Super Group acquired in January 2023. Profit for the period of €298.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 included the positive impact of non-cash adjustments of €283.3 million related to the business combination and SGHC's public listing on January 27, 2022.
  • Operational EBITDA was €70.0 million for the second quarter 2023 compared to €53.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The measure for the second quarter 2023 was comprised of €82.6 million ex-US and a loss of €12.6 million in the US.
  • Monthly Active Customers increased 40% to 3.7 million during the second quarter 2023 from 2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents was €228.7 million at June 30, 2023, down from €254.8 million at December 31, 2022. This net reduction during the second quarter 2023 was the result of:
    • Inflows from operating activities amounting to €53.2 million;
    • Inflows from investing activities of €54.1 million. This was mainly attributable to a transfer of €138.5 million of restricted cash for the DGC bank lending facility into the available cash balance, reduced by a preceding injection into the facility of €18.6 million. There was an additional increase of €3.9 million resulting from interest and receipts from loans receivable. These increases were offset by the further investment in tangible and intangible assets of €25.7 million, predominantly due to the capitalization expenditure on software; issuance of loans of €39.8 million to Apricot Investments Limited; as well as the cash paid on the acquisition of DGC of €11.7 million net of €7.7 million acquired from DGC;
    • Outflows from financing activities of €125.2 million was primarily due to DGC settling its bank lending facility of €139.5 million, offset by proceeds from interest-bearing borrowings of €18.5 million; and
    • A loss of €8.1 million was a result of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign cash balances held over this period.

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 in ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Africa and Middle East

110,029

298

110,327

Asia-Pacific

41,142

27,973

69,115

Europe

36,519

20,608

57,127

North America

37,590

99,514

137,104

South/Latin America

3,657

3,459

7,116

Total revenue

228,937

151,852

380,789

 

%

%

%

Africa and Middle East

48%

—%

29%

Asia-Pacific

18%

18%

18%

Europe

16%

14%

15%

North America

16%

66%

36%

South/Latin America

2%

2%

2%

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 in ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Africa and Middle East

62,914

660

63,574

Asia-Pacific

50,756

26,632

77,388

Europe

28,516

1,993

30,509

North America

32,616

109,513

142,129

South/Latin America

3,893

3,323

7,216

Total revenue

178,695

142,121

320,816

 

%

%

%

Africa and Middle East

35%

—%

20%

Asia-Pacific

28%

19%

24%

Europe

16%

1%

10%

North America

19%

78%

44%

South/Latin America

2%

2%

2%

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 in ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Africa and Middle East

197,453

752

198,205

Asia-Pacific

76,190

50,922

127,112

Europe

71,008

41,946

112,954

North America

75,245

192,065

267,310

South/Latin America

7,333

6,396

13,729

Total revenue

427,229

292,081

719,310

 

%

%

%

Africa and Middle East

46%

—%

28%

Asia-Pacific

17%

18%

17%

Europe

17%

14%

16%

North America

18%

66%

37%

South/Latin America

2%

2%

2%

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 in ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Africa and Middle East

126,700

1,996

128,696

Asia-Pacific

105,410

50,620

156,030

Europe

58,708

4,520

63,228

North America

67,679

225,498

293,177

South/Latin America

7,178

6,986

14,164

Total revenue

365,675

289,620

655,295

 

%

%

%

Africa and Middle East

35%

1%

20%

Asia-Pacific

29%

17%

24%

Europe

16%

2%

10%

North America

18%

78%

44%

South/Latin America

2%

2%

2%

Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 in € ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Online casino1

72,028

151,620

223,648

Sports betting1

143,012

1

143,013

Brand licensing2

8,316

8,316

Other3

5,581

231

5,812

Total revenue

228,937

151,852

380,789

Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 in € ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Online casino1

62,139

142,174

204,313

Sports betting1

110,740

(53)

110,687

Brand licensing2

5,766

5,766

Other3

50

50

Total revenue

178,695

142,121

320,816

1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers’ and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 ‘Financial Instruments’.
2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers’.
3 Other relates to profit share, royalties and outsource fees from external customers.

Revenue by product line for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 in € ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Online casino1

138,172

291,595

429,767

Sports betting1

261,294

46

261,340

Brand licensing2

17,148

17,148

Other3

10,615

440

11,055

Total revenue

427,229

292,081

719,310

Revenue by product line for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 in € ‘000s:

 

Betway

Spin

Total

Online casino1

119,595

289,220

408,815

Sports betting1

219,777

400

220,177

Brand licensing2

25,656

25,656

Other3

647

647

Total revenue

365,675

289,620

655,295

1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers’ and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 ‘Financial Instruments’.
2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers’.
3 Other relates to profit share, royalties and outsource fees from external customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Operational EBITDA are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company’s results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit before depreciation, amortization, financial income, financial expense and income tax expense/credit. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA less gain on derivative contracts and gain on bargain purchase plus transaction costs, share listing expense, change in fair value of option, adjusted RSU expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities and earnout liabilities, associated foreign exchange movements and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses. Operational EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude other non-recurring adjustments outside of the current year’s operations as may be deemed appropriate by the company’s audit committee.

Super Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as they are similar to measures reported by the Company’s public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group’s financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and supplemental materials are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

Reconciliation of Profit after tax to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Operational EBITDA

in ‘000s:

 

Three Months ended June 30,

Six Months ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Profit for the period

27,559

 

298,561

 

25,636

 

135,337

 

Income tax expense

14,203

 

5,623

 

20,640

 

14,582

 

Finance income

(2,070

)

(352

)

(3,266

)

(665

)

Finance expense

537

 

314

 

1,084

 

663

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

20,311

 

15,175

 

41,755

 

31,169

 

EBITDA

60,540

 

319,321

 

85,849

 

181,086

 

Transaction fees

 

207

 

 

21,611

 

Gain on derivative contracts

 

 

 

(1,712

)

Share listing expense

 

 

 

126,252

 

Foreign exchange on revaluation of warrants and earnouts

 

24,029

 

 

24,029

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(63,988

)

 

(34,614

)

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

(219,321

)

 

(194,936

)

Change in fair value of option

6,087

 

 

8,278

 

 

Adjusted RSU expense

2,671

 

3,376

 

5,778

 

3,376

 

Unrealized foreign exchange1

725

 

(10,827

)

4,074

 

(10,677

)

Adjusted EBITDA

70,023

 

52,797

 

103,979

 

114,415

 

Non recurring and non operational adjustments

6

 

818

 

722

 

2,377

 

Operational EBITDA

70,029

 

53,615

 

104,701

 

116,792

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operational EBITDA, ex-US

82,674

 

53,615

 

133,929

 

116,792

 

Operational EBITDA, US

(12,645

)

 

(29,228

)

 

 

1 Unrealized foreign exchange movements has been reclassified in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. This has resulted in a restatement of Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

for the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(€ in '000s, except for share and profit per share)

 
 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

380,789

 

 

320,816

 

 

719,310

 

 

655,295

 

Direct and marketing expenses

(277,329

)

 

(225,700

)

 

(553,039

)

 

(466,417

)

Other operating income

1,028

 

 

2,886

 

 

2,309

 

 

5,293

 

General and administrative expenses

(37,861

)

 

(37,754

)

 

(74,453

)

 

(72,455

)

Transaction fees

 

 

(207

)

 

 

 

(21,611

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(20,311

)

 

(15,175

)

 

(41,755

)

 

(31,169

)

Profit from operations

46,316

 

 

44,866

 

 

52,372

 

 

68,936

 

Finance income

2,070

 

 

352

 

 

3,266

 

 

665

 

Finance expense

(537

)

 

(314

)

 

(1,084

)

 

(663

)

Gain on derivative contracts

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,712

 

Foreign exchange on revaluation of warrants and earnout liabilities

 

 

(24,029

)

 

 

 

(24,029

)

Share listing expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(126,252

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

63,988

 

 

 

 

34,614

 

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

 

219,321

 

 

 

 

194,936

 

Change in fair value of option

(6,087

)

 

 

 

(8,278

)

 

 

Profit before taxation

41,762

 

 

304,184

 

 

46,276

 

 

149,919

 

Income tax expense

(14,203

)

 

(5,623

)

 

(20,640

)

 

(14,582

)

Profit for the period

27,559

 

 

298,561

 

 

25,636

 

 

135,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

26,578

 

 

298,561

 

 

24,173

 

 

135,337

 

Non-controlling interest

981

 

 

 

 

1,463

 

 

 

 

27,559

 

 

298,561

 

 

25,636

 

 

135,337

 

Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation

1,190

 

 

(3,492

)

 

(792

)

 

(2,375

)

Other comprehensive income for the period

1,190

 

 

(3,492

)

 

(792

)

 

(2,375

)

Total comprehensive income for the period

28,749

 

 

295,069

 

 

24,844

 

 

132,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive profit for the period attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owners of the parent

27,768

 

 

295,069

 

 

23,381

 

 

132,962

 

Non-controlling interest

981

 

 

 

 

1,463

 

 

 

 

28,749

 

 

295,069

 

 

24,844

 

 

132,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

498,517,588

 

 

490,197,468

 

 

498,337,223

 

 

489,266,292

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

499,544,535

 

 

490,197,468

 

 

499,394,699

 

 

489,266,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit per share, basic (cents)

5.33

 

 

60.91

 

 

4.85

 

 

27.66

 

Profit per share, diluted (cents)

5.32

 

 

60.91

 

 

4.84

 

 

27.66

 

 

Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(€ in '000s)

 
 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Non‐current assets

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

 

202,788

 

 

164,676

 

Goodwill

 

122,050

 

 

61,553

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

13,921

 

 

14,031

 

Right-of-use assets

 

13,194

 

 

14,165

 

Deferred tax assets

 

24,915

 

 

23,294

 

Regulatory deposits

 

12,029

 

 

11,809

 

Loans receivable

 

64,711

 

 

25,524

 

Investments in non-listed equity

 

1,781

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

455,389

 

 

316,833

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

 

125,959

 

 

116,800

 

Income tax receivables

 

12,104

 

 

40,349

 

Restricted cash

 

40,253

 

 

148,240

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

228,689

 

 

254,778

 

Assets held for sale

 

31,724

 

 

 

 

 

438,729

 

 

560,167

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

894,118

 

 

877,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

8,548

 

 

10,308

 

Deferred tax liability

 

6,736

 

 

8,707

 

Derivative financial instruments

 

 

 

15,129

 

 

 

15,284

 

 

34,144

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

6,933

 

 

6,951

 

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

 

98

 

 

1,203

 

Trade and other payables

 

160,425

 

 

155,304

 

Customer liabilities

 

46,721

 

 

50,246

 

Provisions

 

42,783

 

 

43,745

 

Income tax payables

 

23,609

 

 

50,761

 

Derivative liability associated with assets held for sale

 

23,226

 

 

 

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

 

7,196

 

 

 

 

 

310,991

 

 

308,210

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

326,275

 

 

342,354

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Issued capital

 

289,753

 

 

289,753

 

Treasury stock

 

(377

)

 

 

Foreign exchange reserve

 

(6,801

)

 

(6,009

)

Retained profit

 

267,249

 

 

234,333

 

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

549,824

 

 

518,077

 

Non-controlling Interest

 

18,019

 

 

16,569

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

567,843

 

 

534,646

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

894,118

 

 

877,000

 

 