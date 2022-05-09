Log in
SUPER GROUP (SGHC) LIMITED

(SGHC)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  05-05
9.420 USD   -6.18%
08:31aSuper Group to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/22Canaccord Genuity Starts Super Group at Buy With $14 Price Target
MT
04/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Afternoon Advance
MT
Super Group to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/09/2022
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast, replay and related materials can be accessed at www.investors.sghc.com.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Source: Super Group
Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 420 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
Net income 2022 214 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 359 M 4 618 M 4 618 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 720
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SUPER GROUP (SGHC) LIMITED
Super Group (SGHC) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUPER GROUP (SGHC) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,42 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Menashe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Hasson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alinda van Wyk Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eric P. Grubman Chairman
John Le Poidevin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPER GROUP (SGHC) LIMITED-5.04%4 922
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.68%23 931
EVOLUTION AB-20.48%21 722
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-27.72%18 472
SANDS CHINA LTD-9.14%17 012
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-26.23%15 343