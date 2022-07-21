Super Group to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Updated 2022 Guidance

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and updated financial guidance for 2022.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, commented, “Super Group continues to provide first-class entertainment to the global sports betting and gaming community.” Mr. Menashe continued, “We look forward to discussing our second quarter 2022 results and our outlook for the full year when we report results in August.”

The live webcast, replay and related materials can be accessed at www.investors.sghc.com.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

