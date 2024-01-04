Official SUPER GROUP (SGHC) LIMITED press release

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that management will attend the 26th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Hasson, President & Chief Operating Officer, and Alinda van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 8:45 AM ET.

Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Super Group Investor Relations site https://investors.sghc.com/overview/default.aspx. For further information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. Super Group has been ranked no.6 in the EGR Power 50 for the last two years. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

