December 2023
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Resignation of Director
John Collins will resign from the board of directors (the "Board") of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (the "Company") effective December 31, 2023 in connection with his investment into a National Hockey League team. Mr. Collins's resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
Mr. Collins is currently the chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. Following the effectiveness of Mr. Collins's resignation, Jonathan Jossel will become a member and the chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
|Date: December 20, 2023
